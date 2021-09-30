Former members of the Irish Defence Forces who claim they were sexually assaulted say the system failed them

Two former members of the Irish Defence Forces, who claim they were sexually abused, have said the system failed them terribly.

They urged those considering a career in the Defence Forces not to join until the proper protection is in place.

In an interview on RTÉ One’s Prime Time, the two former members detailed the abuse they endured while serving.

Former Air Corps Captain, Yvonne O’Rourke, was sexually assaulted by a senior officer when she was 23-years-old.

“At the time there was an event happening in another barracks and I went up and participated in it and after some of the lads had suggested that we go to a nightclub so I said I would go along with them and I was dancing and now bear in mind he was someone I had to address as sir.

“Even though we were out of the barracks I was calling him sir.

“He was telling me to ‘drink that beer, get that beer into you’ and when I think back now I’m like why didn’t I say get out of the way, please leave me alone but because he was a senior officer and because that’s all I knew – not to be insubordinate to this particular man – I just kept saying ‘yes sir’ and he ordered me another drink.

“I said sir I need to go back to the barracks and when we left the nightclub because at the time, I wasn’t a big drinker I just had a haze and unfortunately I woke up the following day and my face was on the ground my breasts were sore my private area was sore I had no idea what’s after happening the humiliation and violation and the absolute fear was crippling it was the pain in my body but that was the start of a really dark period of my life,” she said.

Ms O’Rourke said she was a very happy person when she joined the Defence Forces.

“But after that night I became a shell of myself,” she said.

"I hated myself. I was diagnosed with depression and I became suicidal. I think back and I wonder how did no one recognise that I had changed so much.”

Ms O’Rourke did not report the incident and said she remained silent for many years until another incident where she said she almost died, she then spoke to a doctor in 2002.

Karina Molloy was the first woman to reach senior non-commissioned officer rank as company quartermaster sergeant and is now retired.

She was sexually assaulted when she too was 23-years-old.

“It was during the start of what’s known as a NCO’s course and this is course if non-commissioned officers want a career in the army, they must pass this course – it’s a full on five-month course.

"Three other girls pulled out and six weeks into the course we were allowed to go swimming... on a Wednesday afternoon.

"The men that couldn’t swim were taken away to learn to swim.”

Ms Molloy was assaulted in the pool.

She said: “I met my then boyfriend at lunchtime and he said ‘what happened in the pool this morning’ I said how do you know what happened in the pool and he said ‘oh I’m after hearing from a colleague that boasted about grappling my vagina and boasted and said ‘oh did you see the c word on Molloy’ and that he really enjoyed having a ‘good grope’.”

Ms Molloy said her then boyfriend told her that she had to “nip this in the bud”.

Ms Molloy was faced with two NCO’s and two officiers and was told her then boyfriend had just assaulted the man she was complaining about and asked if she wanted to take this further.

She felt that if she made a formal complaint her boyfriend’s career would suffer.

“That’s their career then stalled for three years. I loved my then boyfriend and I wasn’t going to do that to him so I said right okay and the only compensation that I got was that I said I’m never going swimming again on this course,” she said.

She added: “The really frustrating thing is they left that instructor instructing on my platoon, the minimum they could of done was swapped him out to another platoon so that I wouldn’t have to see him every day, six inches from my behind, six inches from my breast.

“I had another four months to go I had to pass that course the army was my career and I had to deal with him every single day of that course.”

Ms Molloy said at least a dozen incidents happened to her during her time in the Defence Forces, the first incident happened in 1981 and up until she left in 2012, she said she only had a period of four years without an incident of harassment.

“Four years free of harassment of innuendos, of bullying, of inappropriate remarks and touching and unfortunately attempted sexual assault and attempted rape. I had four years free of that,” she said.

She added: “In each of the incidents I was blackmailed into dropping it they always have this carrot dangling over you ‘let’s not damage his career just forget it’.”

Ms O’Rourke urged anyone who may be a victim of sexual abuse to report it.

She said: “I would just say to anyone listening please don’t be like me don’t internalise it, it literally will eat you alive I beg you to report it straight away.”

When asked what they would say to a young person wanting to join the Defence Forces, Ms Molloy said: “It hasn’t changed unfortunately it’s still happening. My attitude would be no don’t join yet hold out until the protection is there.”

Ms O’Rourke added: “We have nothing against the Defence Forces but the system failed us terribly but I personally feel I was forced out and when the system is fit for purpose it’s a wonderful career. I feel and our group feel the system is broken.”