Former journalist Martina Purdy given second chance to become a nun

It’s a miracle I’ve been given a second chance, says Purdy

ACT OF FAITH: Martina Purdy and Elaine Kelly, who both gave up their careers to become nuns Expand

Noel McAdam

A journalist who became a trainee nun only to be then forced to leave is returning to the religious life.

After announcing she was joining an order in the Republic, former BBC NI political correspondent Martina Purdy proclaimed the latest step in her journey “a miracle”.

