Former journalist Martina Purdy given second chance to become a nun

A journalist who became a trainee nun only to be then forced to leave is returning to the religious life.

After announcing she was joining an order in the Republic, former BBC NI political correspondent Martina Purdy proclaimed the latest step in her journey “a miracle”.

Her colleagues thought of staging an intervention when she announced seven years ago she was giving up journalism to join the Sisters of Adoration on Belfast’s Falls Road.

But in 2019, Ms Purdy and Elaine Kelly, who left a legal career to also train as a nun, were told they would be unable to take their vows because the order had become too small.

They then became guides for Downpatrick’s St Patrick’s Centre, leading walks most days, but are now back on the spiritual path.

Ms Purdy said: “When I left the convent, there were times I felt the scandal of it. I was rather embarrassed and, like Mary to the Angel Gabriel, I kept asking, ‘How can this be?’

“It didn’t make sense because I knew I was called and I knew God is faithful to His promises, then out of the clear blue sky, this miracle. Elaine and I received an amazing offer, a chance to return to religious life.

“We grabbed the chance and, two weeks ago, we were accepted into the Poor Clares in Co Louth. We will be Sisters again, back from the dead, full of new life, living the dream.”

Expand Close Martina Purdy was previously a political correspondent for BBC NI / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Martina Purdy was previously a political correspondent for BBC NI

Now, after years of writing and broadcasting about the border, she is living on it, in a monastery at Faughart.

“We live in the South but look at the North across the street. It was quite a surprise to find an order that suited us so well,” she said.

Unlike the Sisters of Adoration, the Poor Clares is not an enclosed order, so Ms Purdy has more freedom to go outside.

“At one stage, I would have laughed in your face if you had told me I would one day quit my job as a BBC political correspondent to enter a convent on the Falls Road, two doors down from where I used to interview Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness,” she said.

“I would have said that was impossible and I’m pretty sure Gerry and Martin would have said the same thing.

“Of course, after I entered the convent, I would have said it was impossible that I would ever leave, but it happened because for God nothing is impossible.

“I don’t know why I was so shocked at what happened because it says in the Book of Sirach, if you aspire to serve the Lord, prepare yourself for an ordeal.”

Expand Close OLD LIFE: Martina Purdy with David Trimble and Martin McGuinness / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp OLD LIFE: Martina Purdy with David Trimble and Martin McGuinness

The 56-year-old also admitted she found herself in a dark place after a previous offer of a place in an order was withdrawn.

“We got this amazing offer, one that would restore almost everything we had lost, including a new home where we could adore Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament every day and every night. We were overjoyed. We were, as Elaine always said, living the dream,” she said

“But then, almost as suddenly as it arrived, it was withdrawn. I started wondering what God was up to. Instead of trusting in His love and His amazing plan for my life, I was in danger of plunging into a dark place; a place of anger, resentment and confusion.

“So, I did what every sensible Catholic does when this happens: I went on a retreat to a monastery to get some perspective.

“[Don’t] give up... no matter how dark it gets, there is always hope and joy.”