Former jockey awarded €95,000 damages for injuries he suffered after being kicked in the face by a horse

A former jockey has been awarded €95,000 damages for injuries he suffered after being kicked in the face by a horse at the stud farm where he worked.

The High Court ordered Abbeyleix Stud Farm, in Abbeyleix, Co Laois, to pay the compensation to the injured party, Liam Wright, as a result of the incident on September 26, 2014.

Mr Wright, who was in his 60s at the time of the accident, had been assisting a trained groom, Stephen Cahill, to wash a yearling which was due to be sold the following day.

While Mr Wright was washing and grooming it, the horse reared and knocked down Mr Cahill who was holding him by the head instead of the animal’s usual handler, James Delaney.

The High Court heard Mr Wright was standing at the side of the horse while washing one of its legs when the yearling kicked out at the plaintiff with a kick to the side, described as “a cow kick” before it ran out of the bay.

Ms Justice Mary Rose Gearty noted the incident was described in submissions as “being akin to an explosion.”

The judge said the young stallion was “nervous, fiery and hardy.”

Lawyers for the stud farm had claimed a system was introduced on the day of sedating a horse before washing and shoeing it to ensure that no accident would happen.

However, Mr Wright, Mr Cahill and Mr Delaney were adamant that they had been given no instructions different to their normal procedure which was to lunge and wash the horses without waiting for them to be sedated.

Lawyers for the plaintiff argued the stud farm had failed to train him and to assess risk at the premises as well as devising a system of work which was not safe in the circumstances.

The stud farm’s legal team had argued that the unexpected nature of the incident meant the accident was unforeseeable no matter what steps had been put in place.

They also claimed that a system put in place on the date of the accident to protect its employees had been ignored by the plaintiff whom they argued was contributorily negligent for what happened.

Ms Justice Gearty noted the stud farm had admitted breaching its statutory obligations by failing to provide training to its employees and failing to review and update safety statements.

The judge observed that the stud farm claimed Mr Wright was very experienced and it would have been difficult to identify anyone with sufficient expertise to train him.

However, she said the duty to train staff remained with an employer no matter what level of skill the employee had.

Ms Justice Gearty said the risk of injury on the day was not unforeseen as the stud farm was sufficiently concerned about the safety of its employees that it had employed a vet to sedate the horses.

The judge observed that only the vet was privy to the plan and he was called away before the first horse was prepared.

She said it was incumbent on the stud farm to communicate the new system of work to make the horses more docile.

However, the judge said she was satisfied none of the witnesses had sufficient or any knowledge of the new system.

She said Mr Wright’s omission to request assistance from the horse’s usual handler, Mr Delaney had contributed no more than 5pc to the incident.