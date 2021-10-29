Former Ireland rugby international David Tweed has died in a road crash in Co Antrim.

Mr Tweed died at the scene on Whitepark Road close to Dunseverick on Thursday.

The former Ulster rugby star and member of the Orange Order was riding a motorbike when he was involved in a collision at around 4.30pm.

In 2016, Mr Tweed had his convictions for child sex abuse quashed by the Court of Appeal in Belfast.

He was then released from custody where he had been serving an eight-year sentence.

Mr Tweed was capped four times for Ireland after he made his international debut against France in the 1995 Five Nations championship.

He later served as a councillor in Ballymena for the Traditional Unionist Voice.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A report was received shortly after 4.30pm that a motorcycle had been in collision with a car. The motorcyclist sadly died at the scene.

"The Whitepark Road, which was closed following the incident has since reopened.

"Enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1350 of October 28."

This morning police said that the Whitepark Road had been reopened after the collision.