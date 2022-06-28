Former IRA man claims Martin McGuinness supplied car used for Co Fermanagh bombing

A former IRA member has claimed that Martin McGuinness supplied a car used to bomb a garage along the border in 1972.

The details have been disclosed by Eddie Gallagher, who had been an IRA member from Donegal.

He made the claims in a new book by Sean O’Driscoll — ‘Heiress, Rebel, Vigilante, Bomber’ — which tells the story of London heiress turned IRA member Rose Dugdale.

Gallagher met Dugdale during the 1970s and they would go on to have a son, to whom McGuinness became godfather.

O’Driscoll’s book has claimed that Dugdale herself was involved in the making of explosives used in several high-profile IRA bombings.

In the book, Gallagher recalls his attempts in 1972 to kill a part-time Ulster Defence Regiment soldier named Mervyn Johnston.

A mechanic who specialised in fixing Minis, his garage was in the village of Pettigo and just on the Co Fermanagh side of the border.

Multiple murder attempts were made, including shooting at Mr Johnston at a customs post as well as leaving a number of incendiary bombs at his garage.

With the possibility of an imminent IRA ceasefire, a frustrated Gallagher decided if he couldn’t kill Mr Johnston he would at least destroy his business.

On July 21, 1972, Gallagher planted the bomb along with two other IRA members.

“We decided to put a car bomb in his garage and destroy his business, so we went up early one morning,” he is quoted in the book.

“It was the first thing that Martin McGuinness was involved in with us: he gave us the car for the car bomb.”

At the time, McGuinness had been an IRA commander in Derry before he would eventually enter politics and serve as deputy First Minister.

Gallagher continued: “We put it in there (the garage), with an hour’s timer as usual, and we headed back off to Donegal.”

He later stopped in Donegal town to try and call in a bomb warning, but was stopped by a Garda patrol before he could get through.

The IRA members warned a Garda sergeant, who quickly gave the order to clear Main Street in Pettigo, with RUC members doing the same. The explosion destroyed the garage on the Northern Ireland side, but as Gallagher and the other two IRA members were arrested over the border they were charged with lesser crimes.

At the time there was no extradition treaty in place between the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Gallagher met Dugdale at a later point in England, and she is said to have joined him in Pettigo in 1973 to take part in a small IRA training camp.

The pair would later collaborate on the 1974 bombing of a police station in Strabane using a hijacked helicopter.

Last week, a group representing victims of the Troubles called on police to investigate claims of Rose Dugdale’s IRA activity.

Now aged 80 and living in Dublin, Dugdale has previously served nine years in prison for stealing art used to try and fund the escape of IRA prisoners.

Sean O’Driscoll’s book claims she was involved in developing bomb-making techniques used in several IRA attacks.

These are said to include an attack on the Baltic Exchange in 1992, which killed three people, and the London Docklands bomb in 1996, which left another two dead.

Heiress, Rebel, Vigilante, Bomber: The Extraordinary Life of Rose Dugdale by Sean O’Driscoll and published by Sandycove is available in bookshops and online, priced £18.99.