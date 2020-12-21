Former ice-cream seller sentenced to life in prison for murder of two Irish peacekeeping troops in Lebanon 40 years ago

Derek Smallhorne from Dublin was killed in the Lebanon

A former ice-cream seller has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of two Irish peacekeeping troops in south Lebanon 40 years ago.

A Lebanese military tribunal convicted Mahmoud Bazzi (76) of the murders of Pte Thomas Barrett, from Cork, and Pte Derek Smallhorne, from Dublin, on April 18, 1980.

The tribunal subsequently reduced the life sentence to 15 years in prison, with hard labour.

Bazzi was deported back to Lebanon from the United States five years ago and has been before the tribunal since then.

The two murdered soldiers and their comrade, Pte John O’Mahony, were in their last week of a six-month tour of duty with Unifil (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) when they were sent out as part of a group to provide supplies to a post near the border with Israel.

They were accompanied by an American officer, a French officer and two journalists when they were intercepted by a gang from the Israeli-controlled South Lebanon Army, which was founded and led by renegade major, Saad Hadaad.

The incident took place less than two weeks after the SLA attacked Irish troops in the village of At Tiri.

The Irish called in Dutch and Fijian reinforcements and during the battle two peacekeepers were killed, Pte Stephen Griffin, from Galway and a Fijian.

One member of the SLA, Massoud Bazzi, a brother of Mahmoud Bazzi, was also killed.

During the April 18 incident, the three Irish peacekeepers were singled out by a gunman, who had been shouting “my brother, my brother”, and another man.

The Irish were separated from the others and the gunman then opened fire, seriously wounding Pte O’Mahony.

The other two peacekeepers tried to escape but were captured by the SLA and taken away in a car.

The remaining members of the Unifil group carried Pte O’Mahony to a vehicle and made their way to safety.

The bodies of Ptes Barrett and Smallhorne were later found nearby. They had been tortured and executed.

Shortly after the murders, Mahmoud Bazzi appeared on Lebanese TV and claimed he was responsible for the shootings to avenge the death of his brother.

He later retracted his statements and alleged his commander had forced him to claim responsibility.

After an investigation by the United Nations, Bazzi was found to be in the US where he had settled in Dearborn, Michigan, and worked as an ice-cream van driver.

The Government in Dublin continued to take a close interest in the case and remained in contact with the UN and the authorities in Lebanon and the US.

When Bazzi applied for US citizenship in 2013, the investigation there was stepped up and he was arrested for “administrative immigration violations” by federal agents at his home in Dearborn after it was alleged he had entered the country on a false passport.

Bazzi confessed to immigration fraud and agreed to be deported to Lebanon.

In 2018 Bazzi was also found guilty of collaboration with Israel and given a five-year prison sentence with hard labour.

