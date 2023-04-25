Former Fianna Fáil mayor and solicitor jailed for sexual assault of girl (8)

A FORMER Fianna Fáil councillor, town mayor and solicitor was jailed for five years for the sexual assault of an eight year old girl during a children's sleepover party in his home in 2003.

John Hussey (57), formerly of Corrin View, Fermoy, Co Cork, was jailed as Judge Catherine Staines warned Cork Circuit Criminal Court that his actions that evening were a serious breach of trust and had devastating lifelong consequences for the young victim.

Hannah Beresford (27), waived her right to anonymity as she said she could not grasp 20 years ago how any adult would want to hurt a young child for their own gratification.

In a powerful victim impact statement, Ms Beresford - who is now based in London - fought back tears as she paid moving tribute to her devoted parents, Tom and Alison, her brother, her extended family, friends and Fermoy neighbours for their incredible support over the years.

Judge Staines noted it was an incredibly courageous and eloquent victim impact statement which outlined the full consequences of the offence.

"They carried me through this when I could not carry this (burden) myself," Ms Beresford sobbed as she thanked her parents.

"They believed me the moment I told them about this."

Ms Bereford said there were times over the past two decades when she felt as if she was "disintegrating" from carrying the burden of what had been done to her.

"I could not grasp that a grown up would hurt me for his own gratification."

She said she tried to deal with the burden of what happened in secret - but realised it had changed her life.

"My body no longer felt safe - it was where the pain was. So I retreated from it."

Ms Beresford said she later struggled with adult relationships - especially when she realised that someone desired her.

"It was very hard to develop relationships when being desired felt like a threat."

She said she now felt "all fear vanished" with having confronted her abuser and the truth about that night now being publicly known.

Detective Garda Mairead Morrissey told the court that Ms Beresford had attended a sleepover party in Mr Hussey's home in November 2003.

After playing, all the children went to bed in two separate rooms that night.

It was the first sleepover Ms Beresford's parents had allowed - and was only sanctioned because they were friendly with Hussey and trusted him.

John Hussey was a former Mayor of Fermoy, had been both a Fianna Fáil and Independent councillor and worked as a high-profile solicitor with a practice in the north Cork town.

Ms Beresford was the only child wearing a teddy bear-decorated nightdress that night with the other girls wearing pyjamas.

She struggled to go to sleep and then heard the door of the bedroom she was sharing with other children being slowly opened.

When she looked, John Hussey had quietly entered the room.

He placed his hand under the bedclothes and stroked her bare leg.

Ms Beresford was afraid and kept her eyes closed during the prolonged assault.

"It really hurt...I opened my eyes then because of the pain. He really hurt me...I said 'Ow' and sat up in the bed."

"He (Hussey) was crouched at the end of the bed to make himself as small as possible."

Ms Beresford later remembered wanting to go to the toilet and feeling pain in the area of her private parts.

It was so severe she was later left gasping in pain.

She immediately told her parents who were concerned about her quiet demeanour after the party and both the Gardaí and then Southern Health Board (SHB) were informed.

Ms Beresford said her protective parents had instructed her to immediately inform them if any adult attempted to touch her bottom.

However, while the Gardaí and SHB were aware of the incident, Ms Beresford did not make a formal statement of complaint at the time.

Her family had been friendly with the Hussey family but the friendship ended.

Ms Beresford told the court she was haunted throughout her teenage years and young adult life by what had been done to her, felt depressed at times and angry at other times.

"The assault was like an earthquake," she said.

Eventually, she went alone to an island in the middle of the River Blackwater in her home town of Fermoy and, to ease her pain, spoke aloud to the wind about what had happened.

In 2015, she wrote an article for Trinity College Dublin's (TCD) student newspaper and outlined that she had been sexually assaulted as a child but did not identify her attacker.

In December 2020, she made a statement of complaint to Gardaí and John Hussey was arrested on April 22, 2021, for questioning.

During questioning with gardaí he exercised his right to silence but did submit a prepared statement where he insisted: "I did not assault Hannah Beresford."

On May 15, 2022, Hussey was charged with sexual assault and, last January, he entered a guilty plea to the charge and voluntarily surrendered his bail.

Lilly Buckley BL, for the State, that Hussey indicated in advance in writing that he would plead guilty when the matter first came before Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Hussey admitted the sexual assault of the eight-year-old girl at an address in Cork on a date between November 1 and 7 2003.

The charge was brought contrary to Common Law and Section 2 of the Criminal Law Rape Ammendment Act, 1990.

When asked how he pleaded, the man replied 'guilty' in a loud voice.

Wearing a red jumper and slacks, Hussey became emotional at one point during the sentencing hearing as he sat silently in the dock holding a book and a flask of water as he was jailed for six years with the final 12 months suspended.

He will also be listed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Kate Aherne BL, for the defendant, argued that the incident was isolated and was at the lower end of the scale.

She said the mitigating factors were her client's early plea of guilty, his deep regret, his apology to the victim and her family, the fact he had no previous convictions and that he had never before come to Garda attention.

She also said the conviction will have devastating reputational consequences for Hussey who retired as a solicitor in 2019 and is now a carer for his 92-year-old mother who has dementia.

The court heard that Hussey's marriage also broke down as a result of the incident.

Judge Staines said she considered the matter to be at the upper end of the mid-range of offences and said that it involved a sexual assault that left a vulnerable eight year old child frightened and grimacing in pain.

She imposed a six year prison sentence but agreed to suspend the final 12 months in light of Hussey's plea and other mitigating factors.

She backdated the sentence to January 31 last when Hussey voluntarily surrendered his bail and was taken into custody.

Judge Staines noted the powerful victim impact statement delivered by Ms Beresford and said she was "a very, very brave lady" and clearly had the support of a loving and devoted family.

Helplines: If you have been affected by the contents of this article, click here for more information