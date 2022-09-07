| 13.6°C Dublin

Former Eucharistic minister receives four-and-a-half-year jail term for historical sexual abuse of boy

Bernard McNamee was sentenced at Dungannon Crown Court Expand

Bernard McNamee was sentenced at Dungannon Crown Court

Tanya Fowles

A former Eucharistic minister has been jailed for a campaign of historical sexual abuse of a friend’s child, which a judge described as “disgraceful, despicable activity”.

Bernard McNamee denied three counts of indecently assaulting a boy on dates between August 1991 and January 1993, but was convicted at trial.

