Former Eucharistic minister receives four-and-a-half-year jail term for historical sexual abuse of boy

A former Eucharistic minister has been jailed for a campaign of historical sexual abuse of a friend’s child, which a judge described as “disgraceful, despicable activity”.

Bernard McNamee denied three counts of indecently assaulting a boy on dates between August 1991 and January 1993, but was convicted at trial.

In an impact statement read to the court, his victim said: “A man I trusted and looked up to stripped me of my childhood innocence.”

Dungannon Crown Court heard McNamee (62), from Fyfin Road, Strabane, would visit the boy’s parents, bringing sweets for the children.

The victim felt special as McNamee paid him particular attention, buying him comics and leaving chocolate bars beside his bed.

McNamee proceeded to ask the victim to stay overnight at his home, but his mother refused.

However, having been groomed by sweets and comics, the victim pleaded with his mother, who eventually agreed.

McNamee collected the boy and drove to the home he shared with his mother and brother.

The boy was taken to a room with both a single and double bed.

McNamee told the victim to sleep in the double bed and later got in beside him.

The boy woke around 2am with an “uncomfortable feeling” and discovered McNamee sexually assaulting him.

Upset, the victim ran to the bathroom, which woke McNamee’s mother.

She checked on the victim, who said he had a sore head and wanted to go home, but she told him it was too late and sent him back to bed.

Following this incident, McNamee continued to call with the family, always leaving a chocolate bar by the victim’s bed.

On one visit McNamee consumed alcohol and, unable to drive, stayed the night, sleeping in a spare bed in the victim’s room.

During the early hours the victim again woke to find McNamee sexually assaulting him while kneeling by his bed.

The distressed child ran to his parents’ room, where he spent the rest of the night but disclosed nothing.

A third incident occurred when McNamee again spent the night and, despite sleeping in a spare room, crept into the victim’s bedroom and sexually abused him.

The victim again spent the night in his parents’ bedroom.

While there were no further incidents, the victim became concerned for other children in his extended family, warning one not to sit on McNamee’s lap, although he didn’t say why.

The victim later told a family member that McNamee had “touched him where he didn’t want to be touched”.

He reported the abuse and McNamee was arrested, denying all allegations and maintaining this throughout trial, but was convicted on all counts.

The case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports and, on return to court, the defence conceded McNamee continues to protest his innocence.

Judge Peter Irvine QC told him: “You set out to groom the victim to ingratiate yourself. You were in a position of trust as a family friend. You took advantage of a vulnerable young boy. These offences were clearly planned. You were a mature adult and you abused a child. You have no remorse.”

The victim provided an impact statement which read: “A man I trusted and looked up to stripped me of my childhood innocence. I went from being outgoing and social to a recluse. I find it difficult to trust people outside my family. I suffer nightmares thinking Bernard McNamee is in my home.”

Handing down a sentence of four-and-a-half years’ imprisonment, Judge Irvine concluded: “This was disgraceful, despicable activity.”

McNamee will remain on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and will be subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for 10 years.