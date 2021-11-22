Former Dublin TD GV Wright nominated for Presidency of Dublin GAA club

A former TD and Senator who was found by the Mahon Tribunal to have accepted corrupt payments as a councillor has been nominated for the Presidency of a Dublin GAA club.

GV Wright, a former Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin North, who was found by the Mahon Tribunal to have accepted close to £25,000 in payments in the early 1990s relating to five separate rezoning decisions taken by Dublin County Council, has been nominated for the Presidency of St Sylvester’s GAA Club in Malahide.

The payments were made to the Fianna Fáil representative in exchange for his vote on the rezonings, the tribunal found.

Mr Wright resigned from Fianna Fáíl in 2012 in light of the tribunal’s report, which found he’d accepted “corrupt” payments while serving as a councillor.

Mr Wright was first appointed to the Seanad in 1982. He was elected to Dáil Éireann at the 1987 General Election and lost his seat in 1989, but returned to the Seanad where he served as leader of the house and the party's senate leader.

Mr Wright was re-elected to the Dáil at the 1997 General Election and held his seat in 2002, before announcing he would not be seeking re-election at the 2007 General Election.

Wright (74) played football for Dublin as a youngster and is a long-term member of St Sylvester’s.

He was honoured for 25 years of service to Fianna Fáil at a special function in the GAA club in 2009 which was attended by hundreds of party members.

Mr Wright is the only nominee for the position of President at St Sylvester’s AGM this coming Sunday.

Mr Wright was also issued a drink driving ban of two years and fined after he knocked down a woman while drunk driving in 2003.

He admitted to being drunk behind the wheel on the day he struck Anne Butler and issued a public apology following the incident.

He was banned from driving for two years and eventually settled a High Court action lodged on behalf of Mrs Butler out of court.

GV Wright was not immediately available for comment. St Sylvester’s GAA Club did not respond to requests for comment.