Former Dublin GAA star Philly McMahon welcomes first child with wife Sarah Lacey

Former Dublin GAA star Philly McMahon has welcomed his first child with wife Sarah Lacey.

Taking to Instagram, the proud new dad shared an adorable snap of his baby boy, Leannain.

"Welcome to the world Baby Leannain (Lennon) Mc Mahon,” he said.

"Thank you @sarahlaceybindi for bringing this special little man into the world. You are amazing.

"Thank you to all the staff in Rotunda hospital for your unconditional care to both my wife and Leannain.”

Friends and family congratulated the couple on the new arrival.

Fellow Dublin GAA star Eamonn Fennell said: “Congrats mate.”

Comedian Jason Byrne added: “Well done guys.”

“Congratulations I hope Sarah and baby Leannain are both doing good,” said boxer Kellie Harrington.

Irish footballer Stephanie Roche added: “Congrats to you both Philly!”

Sarah and Philly announced they were expecting their first child in September 2021.

To share the news they posted an adorable snap of themselves posing with their Chow dogs Mello and Hugo.

“When 4 becomes 5,” he captioned the image, taken outside Dean Rock’s cafe Fancy That in Garristown.

In November, he told Sunday World about how becoming a dad was part of reason for retiring from the GAA.

"The big thing, when you play GAA, is there are certain sacrifices you might have to make for your career to be... at a certain standard.

"One of those, for many players, is not being able to have kids, so how does that impact, what does that look like?

"My father [Philip Snr, who passed away three years ago from cancer at the age of 64] - was brilliant with my nephews and my nieces, and my dad won't be able to see my child because I had to wait so long to a certain point in my career to have a child.

"But there is so much to look forward to, it has given me great energy. To be a dad is probably the most amazing thing to do and for me and Sarah it's exciting times."

The couple tied the knot in Athy in 2019. Their nuptials were followed by a lavish reception at Kilkea Castle in Co Kildare.