Former Cavan football star accused of attacking a journalist given a priority hearing date in March

THE case of a businessman and former Cavan Gaelic football star accused of attacking a journalist at the Four Courts has been given a priority hearing date in March.

Eddie Óg O’Reilly (41), with an address at Kilcogy, Mullahoran, Co Cavan, is charged with assault causing harm and theft of a notebook from veteran court reporter Ray Managh.

He has pleaded not guilty and was due to face a non-jury summary trial at Dublin District Court today. But by the time the case was called there was not enough time for it to get underway.

Judge Conal Gibbons said it will get priority as he set a day aside for a full hearing of the case on March 26.

Last year, the businessman had bail set, but it needed a €5,000 lodgement.

Mr Managh, a well known journalist, covers the Circuit Civil Court and High Court actions for multiple national news organisations.

He had been reporting on civil proceedings involving Mr O’Reilly when the assault and theft is alleged to have happened on May 11, 2018.

Builder O’Reilly was arrested on October 23, 2019, at Dublin Airport after he returned from the United States where had been living for the previous year with his family.

The former footballer had pleaded for bail saying he intended to stay in Ireland and wanted to “clear my name”.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had directed “summary disposal” so the case should be dealt with at district court level, and jurisdiction was accepted at his first court appearance.

In relation to the theft charge, Garda Michael McGrath had said it was alleged the reporter’s notebook was stolen.

The journalist had been covering a civil case at the Four Courts involving the accused, Garda McGrath said.

Mr Managh alleged he suffered severe shock and his shoulders were injured in the incident. He went to a medical clinic, had X-rays, was given pain killers and needed a sling.

Mr O’Reilly had to surrender his passport and must have no contact with the journalist. He also has to sign on once a week at his local Garda station.

Defence counsel Breffni Gordon pleaded for the signing on term to be removed yesterday.

Refusing the application, Judge Gibbons noted there was a prosecution objection.

