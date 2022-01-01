Forgotten gems that RTÉ helped bring to our TV sets over the decades

After six decades in existence, RTÉ television has come in for sustained, sometimes vitriolic, criticism over the years. And sure, why not? We own it, after all.

Some of the brickbats were wholly deserved. Some of them were more an expression of the strange “everything British is great, everything Irish sucks the big one” attitude, which bedevilled this country until quite recently, rather than any objective critique of the material on its own merits.

But for all that it’s fun to slag RTÉ, and in some ways a civil duty, you own it, they work for you. It’s also churlish to deny the broadcaster has produced some fine television down the decades.

The biggies – yer Strumpet Cities and Late Late Shows and political coverage and so on – are well-known by everyone.

Here we recall 10 RTÉ shows that qualify as hidden gems – stuff that has been forgotten or was underrated or has otherwise gone unrecognised. Or, in some cases, wasn’t recognised in the first place.

Nothing To It (1987-89)

Unemployment and black humour – ah, it had to have been Ireland during the recessionary 1980s.

Nothing To It, an oddly enjoyable “guide to getting a job” for young adults, mixed practical advice and reports on education, training and applying for work with madcap sketches.

It sounds kind of ridiculous, admittedly, but it actually worked very well. It was hosted by Veronica Coburn, Mikel Murfi and Pauline McLynn, who all went on to acting success in TV and theatre.

The Blackbird and the Bell (1997)

How’s this for highfalutin: poet and philosopher John Moriarty chaired round table (well, round the fireside, really) discussions on all the big questions of life – art, beauty, meaning and purpose – with a panel of artists, musicians, thinkers and people who can use words and terms like “eschatological” and “The Other” without breaking into a cold sweat.

Pretentiousness isn’t always a bad thing.

Radharc (1962-96)

The Catholic Church may have done some damage to Ireland in the 20th century, but it also did some good.

Radharc is one of the finest examples: a documentary series – created by notorious Archbishop John Charles McQuaid, no less – staffed by priests, it produced more than 400 outstanding films, here and abroad, covering everything from poverty, alcoholism and 19th century mass rocks to famine in Biafra, life in Guatemala and Irish stories from Montserrat and Argentina.

Breaking Ball (2000-03)

Perhaps surprisingly, given the inherently dramatic nature of Gaelic games, GAA telly has been thin on the ground over the past 60 years – especially magazine shows that might go beyond live coverage or highlights/analysis to explore the attendant social, cultural and media landscape.

Breaking Ball made a good stab at it, though, with imagination, curiosity and humour. I still smile at the Usual Suspects line-up that previewed the All-Ireland one year.

This is Nightlive (2009)

Laugh-out-loud funny comedy, which, shamefully, ran for only six episodes in the dark days of February 2009 and then was never heard of again.

Co-creator John Ryan took on the Alan Partridge/ The Day Today template in parodying broadcast news. He also played boneheaded anchor Johnny Hansom, en route to a nervous breakdown.

A fine supporting cast played his capable co-anchor, the doleful weatherman and a ditzy Xposé-style “celeb gossip” correspondent.

It wasn’t particularly original or challenging, and I didn’t give a damn. The plots, the gags, the little ticker-tape jokes running along the bottom of the screen, Sky News-style, it was all good and I laughed throughout.

MT USA (1984-87)

MTV itself first aired in 1981, but we didn’t get it this side of the Atlantic until 1987, which meant RTÉ was broadcasting the first “wall-to-wall music videos” show for three years before the rest of the continent cottoned on.

Genial Tippman Vincent Hanley, now sadly departed, hosted from the Big Apple, where he did interviews with musicians and gave a TV start to many young Irish bands.

The Blizzard of Odd (2001-05)

One of the most consistently entertaining programmes in Irish telly history, as stand-up Colin Murphy trawled through the RTÉ archives, bizarre websites, obscure straight-to-video movies and other oddities.

The clips were great and the commentary, co-written by Murphy and Marion Cullen, was even better: bitchy, sarky and abrasive, but somehow never obnoxious.

And who doesn’t enjoy a hearty chuckle at something that’s so bad it’s good?

Anything Goes (1980-86)

Seminal kids’ show that filled two hours every Saturday morning for years, much to children’s delight and parents’ relief. Cartoons, competitions, celeb interviews, music (including an up-and-coming young foursome called U2), “make and do” slots – anything did, indeed, go.

The hosts were like surrogate aunties and uncles: the cool one (Dave Heffernan), the sweet one (Mary Fitzgerald), the sporty one (Kathy Parke) and the slightly mad one with different-coloured shoes (Aonghus McAnally). Fondly remembered.

Hands (1978-89)

Wonderful documentary series that explored traditional Irish crafts. Even as an idiotic teenager, I could tell this was something special.

David Shaw-Smith’s programme was respectful, inquisitive and beautifully filmed; it did the State immeasurable service in capturing for posterity the incredible artistry of wool-spinners, lace-makers, carriage-builders, coopers, harp-makers, saddlers, book-binders and many others.

Nighthawks (1988-92)

The late, great Shay Healy was one of a kind in some ways, so it’s fitting that Nighthawks should be one of his legacies – it too was one of a kind.

Was it a chat-show? Was it current affairs? Was it music and entertainment? Was it comedy (stand-up and scripted)?

Nighthawks was all of the above and more, as avuncular Shay welcomed us to his ‘café’ three times a week for chat and craic in a pleasingly freeform atmosphere.

It even brought down a Taoiseach in 1992, when Sean Doherty let loose about the infamous phone-tapping scandal of 10 years earlier.