Foreign travel and holidays should return from July ‘if safe’ - Housing Minister

Non-essential travel and holidays abroad should return from July “if safe”, according to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

He said that when he meets with Cabinet colleagues on Friday to decide on the next phase of the easing of restrictions, he will be pushing hard for the reopening of the aviation sector “as soon as possible”.

Mr O’Brien said that holidays abroad should form part of the vaccine bonus.

“I would like to see that happen as soon as possible, when it can be done safely.

“300,000 people were vaccinated last week, something that people did not think was possible a few weeks ago.

“Because of that, there has to be a vaccine bonus as well,” he added.

Speaking at Custom House this afternoon, he said that he would like to see non essential travel return “in July if it can”.

Mr O’Brien said that reopening the aviation sector is a sign of the return of “normality”.

“I would like to see it done as soon as it can be.

“Having air travel back when it can be done safely really points us towards getting back to normality.

“I’ll be advocating certainly for an expeditious reopening in the sector as possible,” he said.

Mr O’Brien also said that Ministers will discuss if travel should return from July 1 and whether or not antigen testing should be used for international travel.

Nphet will meet on Thursday to decide on the next stage of the easing of restrictions. It will then make its recommendations to government, which the Cabinet Covid-19 sub committee will consider.

On Friday, Cabinet Ministers will consider all advice and make decisions on when indoor dining should resume, as well as pilot mass gathering events and holidays abroad.