Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney ‘looks in the mirror’ and doesn’t recognise image ‘portrayed by Opposition and media’

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said he looks in the mirror and does not recognise the image portrayed of him by the Opposition and media.

Speaking at a Fine Gael think-in, Mr Coveney apologised for his handling of the Katherine Zappone appointment as a special envoy and said he should have acted faster when the controversy erupted during the summer.

He accepted responsibility for the on-going fiasco but said he did not think they he has been portrayed during the controversy has been fair.

“Simon said when he looks in the mirror he doesn’t recognise the man who is getting criticised by the opposition and the media,” a Fine Gael source said.

Most contributors at the meeting praised Mr Coveney in their speeches at the event and sources insisted he has the “full confidence of the party”.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe also apologised for the Zappone affair which has resulted in a no confidence motion in Mr Coveney this week.

Sources at the think-in said there was very little criticism of the party leadership over Ms Zappone’s appointment because the leaders issued contrite apologies at the start of the meeting.

There was some backlash over an unnamed junior minister setting up a sting operation to establish if a Cabinet minister was leaked details of the appointment.

It emerged during the summer that the junior minister set up his senior colleague by pretending to be on radio station talking about the Katherine Zappone controversy to see if the other minister would tell a journalist.

Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan ended his contribution saying there should be “no more sting operations” among Fine Gale colleagues.

Wexford TD Paul Kehoe also warned colleagues to “think of the consequences of their actions” and the impact they could have on the party.

At press conference earlier in the day, Mr Varadkar said he was not aware of the string operation in advance of it been carried out.

A number TDs, including Michael Creed, Josepha Madigan, Joe Carey and Frank Feighan, complained about leaks from the party .

There was criticism of how the party has been managed over the last year.

There was complaints about the lack of communication between ministers and party members especially when they are making representations on behalf of constituents.

Joe Carey said the party should focus on investing in the regions and particularly highlighted the need for more investment in Shannon Airport.

Mayo senator Paddy Burke raised concerns about legislation not being discussed by the parliamentary party before it is brought before the Seanad and Dáil.