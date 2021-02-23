‘For the first time in 20 years I am not sure I want a restaurant anymore... I'm sure I am not alone’ - business owner

A RESTAURATEUR has warned that while everyone in Ireland is facing the same Covid-19 storm, not everyone is trying to "ride out the gale in the same boat”.

Kevin Aherne, operator of the award-winning Sage restaurant in Midleton, Co Cork, issued a heartfelt plea for greater support and solidarity for industries left crippled by the year-long pandemic.

The chef was "overwhelmed" with messages of support after he posted an emotional message on social media just hours after Taoiseach Micheál Martin admitted that he did not see the hospitality sector resuming full operations until the summer.

"It makes me sad to say but for the first time in 20 years I am not sure I want a restaurant anymore. I'm sure I am not alone tonight," Mr Aherne posted.

He acknowledged that he was deeply touched by the outpouring of support he received from across the restaurant, café, pub, hotel and even entertainment sectors.

"There was so much compassion that came back in the messages I received," he told 96FM.

"So many colleagues in the industry came back to me and said wasn't it great to see people within the industry show compassion and solidarity with each other."

But he said the hospitality sector needed State support - and a road map to recovery.

"We are all in the same storm here - but we are riding different boats."

"We need to be a little bit careful, look over our shoulders at our friends and family - make sure that they are OK and that none of us are falling into a bad routine."

"When you are told you cannot do something and when you are then not doing it day-in-and-day-out, you fall into a different routine."

"What I fear at the moment is that this has gone on for so much longer in our industry and other industries in the hospitality and entertainment sector."

Mr Aherne served his last food in an outdoor setting on December 23 last - but was closed, like other restaurants, for months in 2020.

"I won't describe it as an outcry but it was an expression of how I was feeling - and how a lot of us in the industry are feeling."

The chef said the likely summer re-opening for the sector was "very disappointing" - with fears that many operators may ultimately opt not to resume trade.

"I know that at the end of the day somebody has to make a decision on safety. But this isn't just restaurants we are talking about - it is people's livelihoods."

He said it was vital that every possible precaution be examined and put in place "sooner rather than later" to allow for the earliest possible reopening of elements of the battered hospitality sector.

