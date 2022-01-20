Fools on the rules: The famous figures who bent or outright broke coronavirus restrictions

Since the first lockdown in March 2020, scores of famous faces have been caught breaking or bending the rules the rest of us have had to abide by. Here’s a breakdown of those who had to issue a Covid mea culpa...

Down GAA

While the Down GAA team did not technically breach government rules, an outdoor training session last January did break the GAA’s guidelines.

Police were called to Abbey Christian Brothers School in Newry after a group of Down players were spotted training there.

As they were deemed an ‘elite’ team, the PSNI said no restrictions had been breached.

The session did, however, break the GAA’s rules, and manager Paddy Tally received an eight-week ban.

Nathan Carter

The country music star apologised in June last year after the PSNI issued 16 fines over a party at his home in Co Fermanagh.

The police said at least 50 people were at his birthday bash. At the time, the rules allowed a maximum of six people from two households to meet inside a private residence.

Mr Carter said he believed the gathering was within the rules but conceded: “Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I fully apologise.”

Cara Hunter

At a time when she was the SDLP’s health spokesperson, the MLA broke the Executive’s Covid guidance in May of last year with a weekend getaway to Donegal.

Ms Hunter posted pictures of herself on social media in what appeared to be a mobile home, along with the message: “Grateful for the weekend off — two happy campers.”

Cross-border travel was only allowed for essential purposes at this stage of the pandemic.

The East Londonderry MLA later apologised for the incident. “The travel was not in line with the guidance. I want to sincerely apologise for making a mistake,” she said.

Antonio Horta-Osario

Credit Suisse chief Antonio Horta-Osario resigned earlier this week over Covid breaches.

Following an internal investigation by the banking giant, Mr Horta-Osario — who had only been at the bank for nine months — had been found to have broken the rules on more than one occasion last year, including to attend Wimbledon, when he should have been in quarantine.

“I regret that a number of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally,” he said.

Rita Ora

To celebrate her 30th birthday in November of 2020, the pop star threw a party at a restaurant in the west of London in breach of England’s coronavirus rules.

At the time, pubs and restaurants were closed to everything but takeaway orders.

Police attended the party, which had around 30 guests, to investigate if any rules had been broken.

The singer later admitted wrongdoing, saying: “Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility. I’m deeply sorry for breaking the rules.”

Kay Burley

The Sky News presenter found herself taken off the air for six months after hosting a birthday party in London in December 2020 in contravention of Covid rules.

Ms Burley was one of 10 people who went to a restaurant to celebrate. She also stopped in one other venue.

At the time, the city was under tier two restrictions, meaning people were banned from socialising with anyone from outside their household or support bubble, either in a private home or a public place.

Upon her return to the airwaves, she said: “I thought I was Covid-compliant. I wasn’t. I made a mistake. I was an idiot and I let myself and my viewers down. I’m sorry for what I did and for any heartache I caused the loyal friends with me at the time.”

Dr Catherine Calderwood



The Belfast-born health expert resigned from her position as Scotland’s chief medical officer in April 2020 after it emerged she had made two trips to her second home during the first Covid lockdown.

Dr Calderwood was given a police warning for breaching the rules after a newspaper published photographs of her and her family visiting Earlsberry in Fife, which is more than an hour’s drive from her main Edinburgh home.

She subsequently admitted to making a second trip to the property. After saying she would not be stepping down, she soon issued a statement apologising and resigning.

Dominic Cummings

Boris Johnson’s one-time key adviser, now his mortal enemy, made headlines in March 2020 when he broke the government’s Covid rules by travelling 264 miles from his London home to Durham while experiencing coronavirus symptoms. The rules at the time instructed people not a travel and stay at home.

He later said he made the trip to his parent’s farm because his wife was ill. He also cited security reasons for the trip, but subsequently admitted the whole saga was “a case study of how not to handle something like this”.