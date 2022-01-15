Jim Fahy, former RTÉ western editor and correspondent has died at the age of 75.

The Galway native covered life in the west of Ireland for the national broadcaster as well as reporting on wars and famine internationally.

Mr Fahy, who had experienced a short illness before his death, retired from RTÉ in 2011 as the longest-serving regional correspondent after 37 years of service.

The Loughrea man began his journalistic career with the Tuam Herald in the 1960s before making the leap to broadcasting in the 1970s, joining RTÉ in 1974.

Jon Williams, managing director of RTÉ lead the tributes to Mr Fahy, calling him a “giant of journalism”.

“All of us at RTÉ News are deeply saddened by Jim Fahy’s passing. A giant of journalism and RTÉ. As Western editor and correspondent, from Eamon Casey, to Don Tidey and Knock Airport, it was Jim who told Ireland, while his documentaries brought the world closer. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” Mr Williams said.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin remembered Mr Fahy for his “distinct voice and eye for a story”.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of former RTÉ Western Editor Jim Fahy. His distinct voice and eye for a story uncovered every facet of life in the west of Ireland, as well as major international events like 9/11. My sympathies to his wife Christina, children, family and friends,” he said.

RTÉ journalist David McCullagh also paid tribute to Jim, calling him an “absolute gent and a total pro”.

Bryan Dobson said Mr Fahy was “an inspirational colleague”.

“It's very sad to hear this news. Jim was an outstanding reporter, a natural broadcaster and an inspirational colleague. My condolences to his wife Christina and his family,” he said.

Samantha Libreri said Jim “lived and loved his job”.

“When I worked overnight shifts in my early days in RTÉ, Jim Fahy would regularly call in at all hours, with stories from his region. He lived and loved his job. He was a giant of TV journalism. And kind and encouraging to all who came after him. Thinking of his family and friends,” she said.

Mr Fahy is survived by his wife Christina, children and grandchildren.