Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow fog weather warning for Leinster and Munster.

The weather warning is valid from 8pm tonight until 12pm on Thursday.

Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy said the fog will be slow to lift on Thursday and will lead to poor visibility in places as well as hazardous driving conditions.

“With the high pressure we have over the country at the moment basically winds are quite light and naturally temperatures are dropping which are nearly the ideal conditions for fog to form.

“Most places will see some mist and fog overnight but particularly over Leinster and Munster it will become quite dense and with the temperatures falling as low as –1C in places, there’s a chance that it could be freezing fog too.

“That means that particularly into tomorrow morning and the early afternoon there will be some hazardous travelling conditions. That fog naturally will lead to poor visibility,” she said.

Tonight, will be dry with good clear spells. Fog will form and become widespread and dense in parts with lowest temperatures of -1C to 3C.

“It will be cloudier in the northwest with a chance of isolated rain but tonight the biggest thing is the fog.

“Tomorrow morning the fog will be prone to clear over southern half of the country. Once it does clear there will be some dry and sunny spells again,” she said.

Thursday will be a bit cooler with highest temperatures of 5C to 9C.

Mist and fog will develop on Thursday night, becoming dense in some parts. While most places will be dry, a few patches of drizzle are possible in Atlantic coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of -2C to 3C.

Ms Kealy said overall, the coming days are set to be quite dry with a good deal of sunshine over most of the country.

Areas of mist and fog will be slow to clear once again through Friday morning, and they could linger for much of the day in some eastern and northern parts of the country.

Otherwise, it will be another largely dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny outbreaks, and just the odd, mainly coastal, drizzle patch. Highest temperatures will range from 5C to 9C.

Friday night will see mist and fog become more widespread again. There will be some light rain at times in coastal areas with lowest temperatures of 0C to 4C.

Saturday will be a mostly dry day, albeit cloudier with patchy light rain and drizzle in places with highest temperatures of 5C to 10C.

Most places will start dry on Saturday night with variable cloud and some clear spells.

Cloud will thicken from the west, however, with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle spreading eastwards across the country overnight. Lowest temperatures of 0C to 5C degrees with mist and fog patches developing.