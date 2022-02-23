The flow of “Russian money through the IFSC” in Dublin will be targeted and interrupted by a sanctions package on Russia which the EU will sign off on tomorrow, Minister Simon Coveney has said.

The sanctions package will impact financial services and will target Russian billionaires and entities who transfer money through Ireland, among other European cities, and the “flow of Russian money through the IFSC in Dublin” will be interrupted and targeted by sanctions, Mr Coveney said.

The EU, the UK and the US announced it would target Russian banks, businesses, oligarchs and State-linked entities with financial sanctions in the wake of Vladimir Putin ordering Russian troops into Eastern Ukraine.

The sanctions designed by the EU will have a “maximum impact”, the Minister said. While there will be no specific sanctions directly targeting the flow of Russian capital through the IFSC, Mr Coveney said they will be linked to “broader financial services, banking and individual oligarchs”.

“Undoubtedly, a sanctions package is going to target financial services. It’s going to tackle individual oligarchs and Russian billionaires who do transfer money through the Irish financial services sector - it’s perfectly legal for them to do that, they do it through London as well.

“Russian banks have been targeted, the Russian Central Bank has been targeted and individual business people oligarchs in terms of asset freezes and travel bans.

“That flow of Russian money through the IFSC in Dublin, just like through other European capitals, will be interrupted and targeted by sanctions”.

When asked on RTÉ Prime Time about the possibility of Dublin/IFSC specific measures around Russian money:

“No, but they will be linked to broader financial services and banking and individual oligarchs, which will undoubtedly impact on the Irish financial services sector, like they will for the rest of the EU, to ensure that Russian money, trade and investment that comes with that, is part of the sanctions package. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that.

“If sanctions get ratcheted up, as they may do if Russia continues to pursue a course of conflict and aggression into Ukraine, I think the EU will have no choice but to trigger that kind of sanction.

The Minister acknowledged that fuel prices in Ireland may rise further as a result of the sanctions but said Ireland does not overly rely on Russian gas, with one third of it coming from Corrib and the rest from the UK, which largely imports gas from Scandinavia.

Minister Coveney did state that the price of solid fuels may also increase as the majority of coal coming into Europe arrives from Russia.

“That is undoubtedly going to have a significant impact on energy prices and that will impact on Ireland, there’s no doubt about that. Let nobody be under any illusions; significant sanctions on Russia will result in a significant retaliation and countersanctions, and that’s going to impact on all of us. There’s no solution here without cost,” Minister Coveney said.

Minister Coveney said that it was important for the West to respond with sanctions to Russia’s escalation of tensions with Ukraine, and while he acknowledged that some believe the sanctions don’t go far enough, he said the “decision was made to still give diplomacy a chance”.

“The objective here is to prevent a conflict that is going to result in the slaughter of thousands and thousands of people, and, of course, a fundamental change in the relationships on the continent of Europe and indeed with the US.

“We’re trying to prevent that, and that has got to be the priority,” he said.

Russia is behaving like a “rogue, aggressive State and we are calling them out on that”, Minister Coveney said. He said he understood the temptation to go further with sanctions but he said the sanctions the EU signed off on were effectively an EU protest at Russia’s behaviour but said the door was still left open to diffuse tension through diplomacy.

“This is just the start and what we’d like to see is dialogue despite what has happened in the past 24 hours and despite Putin effectively saying he doesn’t recognise the sovereignty of Ukraine and said, effectively, it’s a State that shouldn’t exist”.

Diplomatic alternatives are what the EU and Ukraine are focussed on, Minister Coveney said, to avert “the largest conflict we will have seen, potentially, since World War Two on the continent of Europe. That is a horrific prospect,” Minister Coveney said.

The EU will go “well beyond this package of sanctions if Russia continues on this course of aggression into Ukraine,” the Minister said.