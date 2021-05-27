Flossie Donnelly (14) is schooling our politicians about the need for climate education

Flossie Donnelly, schoolgirl environmentalist, protesting with members of Extinction Rebellion and other children, outside the Dail today. Photo: Dave Conachy

She is only 14 but Flossie Donnelly is schooling our politicians about the need for education on climate change.

The young environmentalist is holding a strike for climate education in schools, outside the Dáil, with children dressed up as animals and sitting at desks.

Flossie, from Sandycove, Dún Laoghaire, is today leading around 12 children from national and senior schools across Dublin, outside the Dáil, as the students call for environmentalism to be introduced as a core subject in Irish schools.

The children are holding placards and are dressed up as animals and in garb symbolising climate issues.

The young climate activists want Ireland to follow Italy’s example by providing environmentalism as a core subject in schools.

Flossie, whose face is painted as a fish, with a rig wrapped around her, told the Irish Independent: “We want to start a conversation about having education from junior schools to secondary schools.

“Children should learn about climate change. We created a vaccine for Covid, where's our climate vaccine?”

The schoolgirl, who wants to become a marine biologist when she’s older, is responsible for the Flossie and the Beach Cleaners movement, which helps clean up rubbish on Dublin’s coastlines.

But she feels, along with some of her young peers, much more has to be done at a school level to help climate action.

“We definitely feel we need to be outside the doors of the Dáil for people to notice this issue,” Flossie said.

“This is how we start a conversation. We want to gain the attention of the Minister for Education, Norma Foley and the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin.

“They keep seeing children standing outside and doing protests. We need change.

“We want a future and to fight for it. I do feel like we are listened to when we strike and after all, it’s the children who are going to need to work against climate change.”

Extinction Rebellion is supporting the children’s call for environmentalism to be introduced into Irish schools as a core subject.

Laura Keogh, an environmental scientist from the campaign group, is a researcher at the University of Oxford.

Ms Keogh said she had previously taught environmental science to university students in Berlin and she felt it was “Absurd children aren't taught about the most important topic from this age.”

“Kids are learning online and are very aware but we owe them a good education in environmentalism, so they don't get lost,” Ms Keogh said.

“We need to prepare them for being best able to tackle these issues in the future.

“I can't think of a subject it wouldn’t link to. But so far, it’s like we missed the most fundamental part of education - it’s shocking we don't have a core subject on the environment.”

Flossie’s mother, Harriet Donnelly, said: “I just hope if we get the conversation started, we can get movement.

“It would be great with the climate bill that education was involved.

“It would do a huge amount to have kids learning the same core subject on environmentalism and that they actively knew how to save the planet.

“This is our children’s future, they need to learn about it. And we need to realise as a whole, that climate change is affecting us all.”