Floods, forecasts and phenology – keeping up with our changing weather is getting harder

FORGET politics – a week is now a long time in weather.

The colour of Valentine’s weekend this year was not red but white as the snow that teased us for days finally, if briefly, spread its embrace across most of the country.

A day later and the solitary number one on the temperature gauge suddenly shot up to 11 degrees – a swing that usually separates seasons, not days.

Spring was not only in the air but in the ground, where the daffodils were popping up, and in the trees, where birds busied themselves with beakfuls of nesting material.

Six days on and the weather warnings were back. Not for snow this time, nor for a spring heatwave, but for wild winds and the heaviest dump of rainfall so far in a year that, despite its newness, has already seen plenty.

The forecast was spot on. The daffodils are now bent and broken and the tiny hearts of the nest-builders along with them.

Read More

But never fear – there's a high-pressure system due on Thursday so there will be blue skies again, only this time they come not with warmth but with a likelihood of frost and ice.

We haven’t even mentioned the fact that January began with sleet and snow – or graupel, as we were corrected – and ended with pounding winds that conspired with high tides to turn seaside towns into foam baths and makes lakes of sections of the east coast railway line.

Weather may be the nation’s favourite conversation starter but it’s becoming exhausting trying to keep up.

Looking beyond our own rain-streaked windows to the wider world makes it all the more bewildering. When it’s freezing turtles in Texas but double digits in Tralee, it’s hard to fathom what’s going on.

Increasingly, the question is being asked whether it’s just the weather earning its reputation as changeable or whether climate change is to blame.

The answer is a bit of both. To put some perspective on it, February in Ireland is no stranger to daffodil benders.

Last February, if anyone can remember our last Covid-free month, played host to Storm Ciara and the volume of rain that fell over the month was 1.5 times to 3.3 times more than normal, depending on what part of the country you wore your wellies.

A Met Éireann analysis of February storms going back years reminds us that Storm Erik battered us in February 2019 and Storm Darwin in the same month in 2014.

A particularly violent and sadly, fatal, storm hit in February 1988 although that was before we were on first-name terms with anything less than a hurricane.

But February is generally, or at least used to be, one of the drier of the cold months so the current rainfall across the country, and particularly in the southern half, is somewhat out of character.

As climate scientists keep warning, our weather is having more out-of-character moments and, over time, its entire personality is changing.

Keith Lambkin, senior climatologist with Met Éireann, is less concerned with the day-to-day swings that fascinate and infuriate most of us who are just trying to plan a daily walk than he is with decade-to-decade changes. And they are very real.

“You can look too closely at one short period in Irish weather and read significance into it that isn’t there. Rain, wind, snow and sun can all follow each other very closely here,” he says.

“What is significant is the pattern we have seen developing over the decades and what it is telling us very clearly is that temperature is increasing, and that brings more profound changes.”

If graupel was last month’s new word, this one’s is phenology.

Phenology is the study of plant and animal life-cycle events and how they are influenced by variations in season and climate.

Keith says the phenological research carried out by his colleagues in Met Éireann and in other scientific bodies is yielding strong results.

“People are out on the ground looking at the plants and watching for the buds. Temperature change is not just in the numbers, it’s in the trees – February is getting warmer and spring is arriving earlier.”

We don’t know exactly what the impact of altered seasons will have here in future, although all the experts say more rain and more intense rainfall is very likely.

For the councils, emergency services and essential workers dealing with fallen trees, breached river banks and flooded roads today, that won’t be of much comfort.

The good news, Met Éireann tells us, is that there is finer weather ahead in the next few days, and its monthly forecast, although it warns that it can not be precise, indicates that the weeks to come will see a return to more normal weather patterns.

The difficulty is, it’s getting harder to know what normal is.

Read More



