| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Floods, forecasts and phenology – keeping up with our changing weather is getting harder

People out walking during a blustery day in Howth, Co Dublin, today Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Expand

Close

People out walking during a blustery day in Howth, Co Dublin, today Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

People out walking during a blustery day in Howth, Co Dublin, today Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

People out walking during a blustery day in Howth, Co Dublin, today Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Caroline O'Doherty

FORGET politics – a week is now a long time in weather.

The colour of Valentine’s weekend this year was not red but white as the snow that teased us for days finally, if briefly, spread its embrace across most of the country.

A day later and the solitary number one on the temperature gauge suddenly shot up to 11 degrees – a swing that usually separates seasons, not days.

Most Watched

Privacy