Flight operations were suspended at Dublin Airport for about 40 minutes this afternoon after two drone sightings near the runway.

Six inbound flights were diverted because of the incident.

The runway was shut at 2.11pm, with flights delayed and disrupted while staff investigated an airspace incursion.

Flight data shows three flights from Paris, Riga and Oporto were diverted to Shannon this afternoon, with inbound and outbound flights delayed because of the temporary runway closure.

Another three inbound flights were diverted to Belfast.

Flight operations resumed just before 2.50pm, airport operator daa said.

It comes less than 24 hours after another drone was spotted near the runway. Dozens of flights to and from the airport were delayed because of yesterday’s incident.

A daa spokesman said drone sightings are taken very seriously.

“Flight operations at Dublin Airport were suspended for safety reasons this afternoon following two confirmed drone sightings on the airfield.

“It is illegal to fly drones within 5km of the airport.

“The safety and security of airport users is daa’s key priority at all times and staff at Dublin Airport and An Garda Síochána remain vigilant in relation to drone activity in the vicinity of the airport.”

He said flights resumed from the new north runway at 2.29pm. The south runway reopened six minutes later.