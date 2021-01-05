Flight ban from Britain to Ireland to be extended

The ban on flights from Britain is expected to be extended for at least another 24 hours from tomorrow.

The Government imposed a ban on all non-essential travel from Britain until January 6 due to the emergence in England of a new Covid-19 variant which spreads more rapidly.

The ban is now likely to remain in place until at least January 8 after which new regulations for travel between Britain and Ireland will be put in place.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan will bring proposals on the travel ban to a Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 due to take place this afternoon.

Last week, Independent.ie revealed all non-essential passengers flying from Britain will be required to produce negative Covid-19 tests taken three days before flying into Ireland once the ban ends.

The new regulations will see people fined on the spot for failing to produce a negative laboratory coronavirus test on arrival in Ireland.

People arriving here from Britain will still also be asked to restrict their movements for at least five days.

If they receive a negative test after five days they will no longer be required to restrict their movements.

The new rules are aimed at allowing flights within the Common Travel Area while also reducing the risk of the English strain of the virus spreading further in Ireland.

Online Editors