Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham cancels remaining UK and Ireland tour dates due to ‘ongoing health issues’

Members of the British rock group Fleetwood Mac (from left) John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood and Lindsay Buckingham appear together

Lindsey Buckingham has cancelled the rest of his UK and Ireland tour due to “ongoing health issues”.

The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist had been touring around Europe in recent weeks, playing in London on Saturday, October 1.

This week, he was scheduled to perform three more shows in Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin this week, the earliest being on Monday, October 3, night.

However, on Sunday it was announced that the rest of the tour would not be going ahead due to undisclosed health problems.

“Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour,” the statement read.

“Refunds will be available from the point of purchase. Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all of his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the future.”

According to his website, Buckingham is still scheduled to perform a string of shows across the US from October 26 into November.

In 2019, the 73-year-old underwent emergency open heart surgery that resulted in vocal cord damage.

“While it is unclear if the damage is permanent, we are hopeful it is not,” his wife Kirsten said at the time.