Five things we learned from Ukrainian President Zelenksy’s address to Oireachtas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this morning gave a landmark speech to the Oireachtas where he paid tribute to Ireland’s response to the war and urged for “more leadership” in sanctions against Russia.

The Dáil chamber was filled with TDs, Senators and Ukrainian refugees, as well as dozens of Ambassadors who had been especially invited to attend.

Here are some of the key points from today’s address:

Ireland’s neutrality

President Zelensky did not make a specific plea for extra military support from Ireland or extra arms, and paid tribute to Ireland’s position as a neutral country.

However, he paid tribute to Ireland not remaining neutral in the war, saying that it began “doing this the right way” in its support of Ukraine.

"Ladies and gentlemen of Ireland since the very first days, you are supporting good, you are supporting Ukraine,” he said.

"You began doing this right away.

"Although you are a neutral country, you have not remained neutral to the disaster and to the mishaps that Russia has brought to Ukraine.”

Calls for ‘more leadership’

President Zelensky has several times asked other countries for more arms and military support to help fight Russia.

Due to the position of neutrality, Ireland was one of a few countries which did not send arms, but instead humanitarian support in an EU package.

In a previous speech at a meeting of the European Council, President Zelensky thanked the EU for its support - but said it "was also a little late" coming. He asked the council to "not be late" while it is "preparing Ukraine's membership in the European Union".

This morning, President Zelensky called for “more leadership” from Ireland in supporting tougher EU sanctions.

“I would like to ask you to show more leadership in our anti-war coalition, I'd like to ask you to convince EU partners to introduce even more rigid sanctions against Russia that would really make sure that the Russian war machine will stop,” he said.

Horrors of war

The Ukrainian president laid bare the atrocities being faced by Ukrainian citizens, giving striking accounts of “bodies left lying in the streets” due to “24/7 bombing” by Russian forces.

He also said how the dead have been “simply buried in the yard” and how there is “not a single house left intact in Mariupol”.

Mr Zelensky said that citizens in Mariupol were drawing up maps of how to find the dead and where they are buried.

Russia is using “hunger as a weapon”

The president blamed Russia for using “hunger as a weapon” against Ukrainian people and said that all ports have been blocked, which means that very little food, water or medical supplies can be brought in.

"They also have blocked all of our sea ports, together with the vessels that had already agricultural cargoes for exports.

"Why are they doing this? Because for them hunger is a weapon against us, ordinary people, as an instrument of domination.”

He said that while it was snowing several weeks ago, people were able to melt down snow to make water, however, the warmer weather has meant that water supplies have run short.

Rebuilding Ukraine

However, President Zelensky looked to the future and spoke of the need to “restore” Ukraine after the war is over.

He called for Ukraine and Ireland to “bring efforts together to show that Ukraine and Ireland can do much more than the biggest country of the world trying to destroy”.

Mr Zelensky said that there is a “mutual respect” between the two countries and that it is only a “question of time” before Ukraine begins to live in a “common European home”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also said that he supports the Ukraine Solidarity Trust Fund for the “reconstruction” of the country after the war.