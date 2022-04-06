A new five-point plan has been unveiled by the DAA on how it will tackle the upcoming busy Easter period at Dublin Airport.

It said that the plan will see: increased resourcing; increased training capacity; deployment of a task force; a targeted communications campaign as well as operational activities - including keeping security open 24/7 in Terminal 1 to reduce the build up of queues in advance of early morning departures.

“A five-point plan includes a summary of the many measures being implemented by DAA to address the recent delays experienced by passengers at security screening during peak times at Dublin Airport,” it said.

With Dublin Airport set to get busier over the coming weeks, passengers are being reminded to arrive at the airport to a minimum of three and a half hours prior to their departure time.

Read More

Increased resourcing

Some 250 candidates have been invited for interview this week with additional resources deployed to the HR team to help expedite the interview process.

The DAA said the shortage of security screening staff is the “key contributory factor” to the current difficulties.

It is also looking at moving former security screeners who are now working in different roles into frontline screening again and reaching out to those currently on career breaks, to see if they would be interested in returning to security duties in the short term.

The company is temporarily re-assigning a number of Cork based security staff to Dublin.

Increased training capacity

In addition to expanding its own airport security training resources, the DAA has contracted third party security trainers to expand the training capacity for new recruits.

The Indo Daily: Terminal turmoil — What you need to know about Dublin Airport delays and how to beat the queues

It said this will speed up the training process while fully adhering to the “highest international security standards”.

Deployment of Task Force

Approximately 600 office-based staff are being deployed to support the operation in Departures at Dublin Airport during the weekends and at known peak periods.

The company said this task force was first deployed on March 31 and has played a “key role” in achieving “significantly reduced” queue times over the most recent weekend.

Targeted communications campaign

DAA is utilising its digital and social media platforms to notify passengers with updated pre-travel advisory information. From this morning, it is also rolling out an advertising campaign on national radio. The core message of this campaign is that anyone travelling through Dublin Airport in the coming days and weeks should be prepared for things to take longer than they might expect.

Operational activities

The company will also keep security open 24/7 in Terminal 1 to reduce the build-up of queues in advance of early morning departures when the airport is at its busiest.

Dublin Airport has ceased selling Fasttrack passes through its channels to keep a focus on the screening process, but continues to honour all bookings already made.