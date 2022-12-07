Five people arrested as suspected drugs, caravans and animals recovered during raids in Tipperary

Five people were arrested this morning, following a series of raids in the Clonmel area of Co Tipperary in which suspected drugs, caravans and animals were recovered.

Gardaí in Clonmel conducted the joint-agency search operation with assistance from the Garda Armed Support Unit, the Public Order Unit and the Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit.

Investigating gardaí were further supported by members of the Irish Defence Forces based in Cork, Revenue Customs Service and the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA).

“During the course of the searches, three caravans which are suspected to have been stolen were seized by gardaí. A quantity of suspected controlled drugs was also seized by gardaí, with an estimated street value of €2,000,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Fifteen dogs and three horses were rescued by the ISPCA.”

Three men and two women were arrested during the course of the operation, and all five were detained in Tipperary Division garda stations.

One man and two women have since been released without charge and a garda spokesperson confirmed that a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Two of the men remain garda custody at this time and investigations are ongoing.