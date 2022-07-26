Five nominations for Mediahuis Ireland in Irish Podcast Awards

Mediahuis Ireland has received five nominations in this year’s Irish Podcast Awards.

The Indo Daily has been shortlisted in two categories, while The Big Tech Show with Adrian Weckler, Real Health with Karl Henry and Tainted Gold - The Michelle Smyth Story have also been included in the nominations which were announced today.

The Indo Daily is shortlisted for best current affairs podcast, where it will compete against GoLoud’s Opinions Matter, The David McWilliams Podcast, The Journal.ie’s The Explainer and The Irish Passport with Naomi O'Leary and Tim Mc Inerney.

The Indo Daily has also been nominated in the best daily podcast category, alongside Opinions Matter and Wake Up Wind Down, which is hosted by the former Blizzards frontman Niall ‘Bressie’ Breslin.

The Big Tech Show with Adrian Weckler has been nominated for best business podcast. How to Pivot, That Great Business Show, The David McWilliams Podcast and The Entrepreneur Experiment have also been shortlisted.

Real Health with Karl Henry has been nominated for the best health or well being award. Dermatology SOS: More Than Skin Deep, Fad Camp, The Blindboy Podcast and The Good Glow have also been nominated in this category.

Meanwhile, Tainted Gold - The Michelle Smyth Story will compete against GunPlot, L’Agression, The Witness: In His Own Words and Year ’21 for the best documentary award.

Group Head of News at Mediahuis Ireland Kevin Doyle said: “These nominates are a great recognition of the hard work and dedication from our producers, researchers, sound engineers and presenters.”

“Mediahuis Ireland has invested in our Audio Team over the past 12 months to ensure our audience can choose from a range of high quality podcasts every day of the week.

“Under the stewardship of Mary Carroll, the podcasts don’t just tell you the news, they seek to inform, entertain and sometimes challenge the listener.”

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in the Trinity Theatre, Dublin on September 16.