Five men arrested in connection with fatal assault of Dylan McCarthy in Monasterevin

Five men (20s) have been arrested by gardaí investigating the death of Limerick man Dylan McCarthy in an assault in Monasterevin, Co Kildare, late last month.

Mr McCarthy (29), from Kilmallock, Co Limerick, was found unresponsive in Monasterevin on the night of August 21. He had been on a night out with members of his family.

He was rushed to Tallaght University Hospital but later died from his injuries.

"As part of the ongoing investigation into the incident of serious assault in Monasterevin, Co. Kildare on the 21st August 2022, Gardaí have arrested five men this morning, Tuesday 27th September 2022,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The men, all aged in their 20s are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at multiple Garda Stations in Co Kildare.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Mr McCarthy was laid to rest in his home parish at the end of August. Hundreds of mourners attended his funeral mass.

At his funeral mass, Mr McCarthy’s mother Marita thanked staff at Tallaght Hospital for their support, and valiant efforts in trying to save her son.

"Their professionalism and care of Dylan and their kindness to us will never be forgotten,” she said.

“We are so grateful and blown away by our community, especially the GAA for the guards of honour over the last few days. The candlelit vigil (Friday night) was so comforting and an example of why Kilmallock is the best place in Ireland and probably the world.”

Mr McCarthy’s father Eamon sustained facial injuries in the incident the claimed his son’s life life. He was treated at Portlaoise Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dylan McCarthy was well-known in local GAA circles and Kilmallock hurler Graeme Mulcahy’s three-in-a-row All Ireland winning Limerick jersey, which was presented to Mr McCarthy’s family following his death, was placed beside his coffin next to his own hurley, helmet, and sliotar, at his funeral mass.