Five males including juvenile arrested in Dublin attempted gun murder probe

The scene of the shooting incident on Eugene Street in The Coombe area of Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Gardai have this morning arrested five males in relation to the attempted murder of a teenage boy who was shot multiple times at Eugene Street in the south inner city shortly before 11pm on Wednesday, February 24.

The 17-year-old was shot in the neck and leg and a bullet grazed his face in the attack in which up to six bullets from a handgun were fired at him.

The arrests followed a massive investigation by detectives at Kevin Street Garda Station which has been helped by the recovery of the gun used in the shooting of the boy which was found in a burnt out getaway car.

The gun was recovered in the partially burnt out Black Hyundai I30, with registration plate 07 TS 4838, which was found at nearby Greenville Avenue.

Officers were also helped by good quality CCTV and spoken to numerous witnesses.

The suspects arrested today include two males from the Finglas area with the other three from flat complexes in the Dublin 2 area of the city.

Senior sources say that gardai expect to make more arrests in the case.

“There are some suspects still outstanding in this case. Those arrested are considered low-level criminals who are involved in the drugs trade,” the source explained.

The victim of the shooting is a south inner city boy who is said to be making a “good recovery” after his release from hospital.

As part of the massive investigation gardai spoke to a teenager who is a very close associate of jailed gangland murderer ‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson.

The teenager who is a convicted killer was quickly ruled out as a suspect in the case.

Gardai announced details of the five arrests today.

“Four males in their 20s and a male juvenile were arrested following a number of searches in Dublin this morning,” a spokesman said.

“All five are currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at a number of Garda stations in Dublin. They can be held for up to 7 days,” the spokesman added.

The day after the attempted murder, one local resident who lives just yards from the shooting scene told of how she at first thought the gunshots were fireworks, but within an instant she knew there was something wrong.

"It was around 11 o'clock and I heard two of three bangs outside. At first I thought it was local teenagers letting off bangers, but then I heard people shouting 'get in the car, get in the car' and I heard a car skidding away quickly," she told Independent.ie.

"I went out and I could see the boy crying for help. He was either getting into or out of a taxi when he was targeted. He was kind of leaning in the taxi."

"He was crying for help and I could see blood pouring from his face. It was frightening. He was very distressed and some local people had run to help him and were holding things up to where he was bleeding."

"The ambulance was here within three or four minutes and they got him out of the taxi and onto the road. He was conscious all along and talking, but he was very distressed," she added.

"He was crying 'please help, please help' and in a panic, and when they ambulance crew had treated him he was driven away in the ambulance and the gardai were working at the scene."

While the shooting victim is known to gardai, he has no previous criminal convictions and has never appeared before the Children’s Court.

However sources say that he is on “friendly terms” with a dangerous grouping of south inner city thugs who run a drugs distribution network in the area.

Gardai were not aware of any threats against the teenager who is friendly with a group of notorious young street dealers who have links to the Kinahan cartel.

This mob had been using a number of sheds and stables in the Liberties area as a drug dealing headquarters before it was demolished by Dublin City Council last May.

Sources say they control street dealing in the Thomas, Francis and Meath Street areas of the south inner city which has brought them into conflict with other local gangs.

Online Editors