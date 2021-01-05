Five inmates test positive for Covid-19 in Loughan House open prison

There are concerns the coronavirus is spreading in our prison system

There are concerns the coronavirus is spreading in our prison system after it was confirmed that five inmates tested positive for Covid-19 in an open prison.

The outbreak at the Loughan House facility in Co Cavan comes after it emerged that a total of 10 staff and five inmates had tested positive for Covid-19 at Wheatfield Prison, according to the results of the first round of mass testing on Monday at the west Dublin jail.

Yesterday the Irish Prison Service confirmed details of the Loughan House outbreak.

“The Irish Prison Service can confirm that five prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19 in Loughan House Open Centre,” a spokesman said.

“Four of the five prisoners who tested positive were on Temporary Release and were tested and quarantined on their return to Loughan House.

“There is no reported positive cases among staff to date. The Irish Prison Service is working closely with Public Health and the HSE and contact tracing is ongoing.

“As a precaution and in line with our National Infection Control Polices, the Irish Prison Service, in conjunction with the HSE, have commenced testing of all prisoners and all staff.

“An Outbreak Control Team (OCT) has been established to agree and oversee the appropriate actions to be taken to mitigate against further possible spread of the disease within the prison,” he explained.

The Irish Prison Service’s response to the health pandemic has been widely praised and led to them submitting a paper to the World Health Organization as a model of best practice for keeping Covid-19 out of prisons.

In a recent interview with the Irish Independent, Caron McCaffrey, the Director General of the Irish Prison Service (IPS), paid tribute to the “very dedicated” jail staff and around 400 Red Cross volunteers who played a huge role in preventing the spread of the deadly virus.

“From the start we developed our own contract tracing model and this along with a number of other measures has been very successful,” she explained.

Innovations such as weekly 20 minute family video calls instead of prison visits and the introduction of electronic funds transfers for inmates in which there now has been over 200,000 transactions are also measures that the director general is very pleased with.

