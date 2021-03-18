Five gardaí hospitalised after being kicked, punched and spat at in separate St Patrick’s Day incidents

Two gardai including a female officer were brutally assaulted when they attempted to deal with a man who was urinating on the street in Dublin city centre last night.

The well respected community garda was hospitalised after the assault after receiving a head injury in the sustained attack which happened on Mercer Street.

While the male officer received only minor injuries, the female officer was kicked a number of times in the head after she fell to the ground when confronted by the suspect who is a 35-year-old man from Palmerstown in west Dublin.

He was arrested and brought to Pearse Street Garda Station and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

The female garda was discharged from hospital today.

Gardai said that the brutal assault is not linked to low-key anti-lockdown protests that happened in the city centre yesterday.

Damien McCarthy, the Garda Representative Association (GRA) representative for the DMR South Central Division division said: “Firstly, I wish the two members injured last night a speedy recovery. “The levels of aggression directed towards gardai working out of Pearse Street is alarming.

“We had two injured last night, we had the incidents on Grafton Street recently and we also had a detective recently injured.”

Meanwhile five officers in Portlaoise, Co Laois were assaulted in a number of separate incidents last night.

Two particular incidents involved gardaí being punched, kicked and spat at and four of the officers were treated in A&E with one detained in hospital overnight.

Gardai said arrests were made in each situation and court appearances will follow.

It was an extremely busy night for officers from Pearse Street Garda Station who were involved in a joint operation with their colleagues in Store Street that led to the arrest of a crazed suspect who was responsible for four knifepoint robberies on both sides of the River Liffey.

The 34-year-old English national who is the subject of a deportation order allegedly robbed phones and cash while issuing chilling threats to his terrified victims in a crime spree that lasted less than an hour.

One of the robberies happened at North Wall Quay, while an attempted robbery occurred on Samuel Beckett Bridge and the other thefts happened at Lime Street and Windmill Lane.

The suspect in the case was arrested on Hanover Street at around 11.15pm by two unarmed uniformed officers.

After his arrest gardai obtained a search warrant for his home which is located close to where he was first detained.

When officers searched this property, they discovered a “significant and highly sophisticated” cannabis grow house.

The suspect who also had an existing bench warrant for his arrest is due to appear before Dublin District Court tomorrow.

Online Editors