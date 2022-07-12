Five people who were allegedly involved in an alleged assault that went viral on social media are due to appear in court later today.

The shocking incident unfolded in Tullamore, Co Offaly, last Wednesday afternoon and the five local people who are due to be charged are two women and three men aged from their late teens to their early 40s.

Gardaí investigating an assault incident which occurred in the Arden View residential estate in Tullamore, Co.Offaly on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 have charged five people,” a garda spokesman said today

“Three men (20s, 20s and late teens) and two women (20s, 40s) will appear before Portlaoise District Court this afternoon at 3pm.

“Investigations ongoing,” he added.

Last week gardai appealed for information in the case after the alleged victim required hospital treatment for his injuries.

Shocking footage showing a man being beaten with baseball bats and stabbed with pitchforks in broad daylight in Tullamore, Co Offaly circulated on social messaging platforms last week.

The clip shows a number of men and women, armed with a variety of weapons, running after a man in the Arden View estate in the town on Wednesday afternoon.

The alleged victim can be seen holding a weapon as he runs down a street while being chased by a group of people.

They eventually catch him, knock him to the ground and hit him with baseball bats.

The man is then struck several times as he is lying on the ground and as the attack continues, one man appears to be telling others to stop and the men run away.

However, a number of women then approach the scene and kick the victim on the ground, before picking up the fork and assaulting him with it. In other footage, a male voice can be heard saying: "They have him boys, they're going to kill him."

The same voice then says: "Ah boys, boys, boys... leave him, leave him... you're going to be locked up."