Five arrested after garda car rammed during pursuit in Donegal

Five people have been arrested following an incident in Donegal this afternoon in which a garda car was rammed and an official firearm was discharged.

One detective was also injured and hospitalised after a jeep failed to stop for gardaí outside Donegal town.

Local gardaí came across a vehicle driving dangerously at around 1.30pm near Tullyearl carrying five people and signaled for it to stop.

However, the jeep sped away from the scene and, during a pursuit, it rammed a garda vehicle before it went off the road and crashed a short distance away.

Four passengers remained at the side of the road while the driver fled and a foot chase ensured.

It is understood that at this stage a shot was discharged from a garda firearm but did not cause any injuries.

The driver was apprehended a short time later in a nearby field following a brief struggle.

During the incident a garda also suffered injuries to his hand and was later brought to Letterkenny Hospital.

Five people, three men and two women, were arrested in relation to the incident.

The four passengers have since been released while the driver, a man aged in his 30s, remains in custody.

A Garda spokesperson said: "The driver of the jeep has been charged and will now appear before Donegal Town District Court tomorrow morning, Monday, 25th January 2021.

"A shot was discharged from a Garda firearm during this incident and as a result, GSOC have been notified of the incident.

"Investigations are ongoing.”

Gardaí were this evening also continuing to carry out searches as part of the investigation.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has also confirmed that it is carrying out initial inquiries after receiving notification of a firearm being discharge in Donegal.

