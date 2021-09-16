Fitness to practice inquiry hears midwife faces 13 complaints in her treatment of nine women

A midwife has been accused of poor professional performance relating to 13 complaints in her treatment of nine women.

Brenda McGarrity, of Castleheath, Malahide, Co Dublin, left a colleague "mortified" due to her "snappy" unkind and unprofessional behaviour during a birth, a fitness to practice inquiry heard.

Ms McGarrity is accused of failing to comply with her professional code of conduct and being unqualified to operate infant resuscitation equipment despite claiming otherwise.

One complaint alleges Ms McGarrity claimed to have performed a clinical emergency manoeuvre during a birth in November 2015 and notifying the National Maternity Hospital about the incident when she knew it did not occur.

In another instance, she is accused of insisting on taking a blood pressure recording against a patient's wishes, who was mid-contraction.

The other complaints include failing to document a patient's information adequately, communicating with a patient inappropriately, failing to monitor foetal growth properly, as well as making inappropriate or derogatory comments about a colleague.

All complaints made against Ms McGarrity related to the period between March 2015 and January 2016.

Ms McGarrity worked for the company Private Midwives Ireland, which specialise in providing midwife-led care during home births.

One woman broke down in tears as she recounted her difficult labour and said she felt immense relief when she heard an ambulance had been called.

The woman said she felt "alone for a huge amount of the evening "while being cared for solely by Ms McGarrity and "how intense and long it (labour) went on for."

The woman told the inquiry she was left for an extended period without pain relief, as Ms McGarrity's supply of Entonox (gas and air) ran out.

The hearing also heard the temperature of the water in the birthing pool was too hot which posed a risk to both the baby and the mother.

The mother of the baby said she was very confused after the experience.

"I had chosen this route that wasn't supposed to be medically managed in the same way as a hospital environment.

"But at the same time, on reflection, I feel her approach was far too distant.

"I felt the balance of her support of me in that environment wasn't quite right."

The hearing also heard that Ms McGarrity in her recorded notes stated that she and a second midwife Gail Mackey carried out an internal clinical manoeuvre to dislodge the baby's shoulder.

However, both the mother and Ms Mackey, who arrived in the final stage of labour, denied this ever took place.

"There is categorically no way that could have happened without me realising it.

"I feel very strongly I wasn't supported adequately. I experienced Ms Mackey the evening itself, and her style was infinitely different and much more supportive," the woman said.

Midwife Gail Mackey told the hearing she stepped in as lead midwife as she felt Ms McGarrity "wasn't maybe supporting the lady as much as I would have liked."

The inquiry previously heard that Ms McGarrity had been dismissed from a midwifery role in the UK following a conviction for tax offences.

The manager involved in her UK dismissal subsequently rehired her for Private Midwives Ireland.

Another former colleague of Ms McGarrity, midwife Elizabeth Halliday, said she witnessed several incidents that gave her cause for concern.

She accused Ms McGarrity of undertaking a blood pressure reading while a woman asked her to stop as she was having a contraction.

"Ms McGarrity informed her she could not stop, she needed to this blood pressure immediately. This was not a situation where this was necessary.

"Essentially the client was not consenting. And it's not right or kind.

"Her general demeanour was of disinterest, and I remember her being snappy and not very professional.

"At some stage, I suggested to Ms McGarrity she might want to go upstairs and have a rest.

"The reason for that was I really felt I wanted her out of the room. It was not a situation that was helpful to the client and the general atmosphere.

"It's not really a clinical complaint, but the way we work at Private Midwives is very much that we put the client first.

“We try to create the least stressful situations we can for clients.

“This was the only labour I have ever attended where a midwife declined to tidy up a room after a transfer (to hospital) and empty the pool.

"So, the client's husband had to come home the following morning and discovered the pool was full, and the house was not put back in order. I was absolutely mortified by it. If I had known, I would have gone back myself and done it."

Ms McGarrity didn't enter an appearance but, in previous correspondence with the NMBI, described the allegations as "malicious".