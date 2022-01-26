Fishermen group invited to meet Russian Ambassador to convey concerns over ‘war games’ off Irish coast

The Irish South and West Fish Producers’ Organisation (ISWFPO) will ask the Russian Ambassador Yury Filatov to avoid Irish fishing fleets while conducting “war games” next month at a meeting in the Russian Embassy tomorrow.

The group’s CEO Pat Murphy told the Irish Independent that they will meet Mr Filatov on Thursday afternoon and convey their concerns around the planned naval exercises after the ambassador invited them for discussions at the embassy.

The exercises are scheduled to take place 240km off the south-west coast of Ireland, in Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone, meaning only Irish vessels can fish there but other vessels are afforded ‘high seas freedoms’ allowing the Russians to conduct naval exercises.

The ISWFPO has previously said it believes the military exercises could endanger marine life and biodiversity in an area that is “very important” to Irish fishermen and has said it would “peacefully disrupt” the exercises if they had to.

Mr Murphy said the group always fish those waters in February and plan to do so as normal. He said the group’s statement around a protest was to let everybody know the fishermen will be in the area at that time and they do not intend on moving.

“If someone tries to move us on from the area where we fish and earn our living, we will say ‘no, we’re not moving’. That’s our protest by continuing to fish.

“I cannot stress this enough, we are not going out to engage with Russian warships. That would be absolute lunacy and I would not advocate for anyone else in doing so, either. It’s a peaceful protest by continuing to fish, as is our right under marine law, due to our entitlement to fish the area.

“Our presence there will prevent these activities from happening - activities we believe could be harmful to marine mammals.

“We are on the precipice of a European war and all it takes is one lunatic to fire a shot to trigger it. For us to add to that and add fuel to the fire, that’s not our intention at all,” Mr Murphy said.

An official at the Russian Embassy contacted the group and invited them for discussions with the ambassador.

“We’re going to say, ‘if ye don’t mind, will ye leave these lads [fishing vessels] alone, stay away from them please’,” said Mr Murphy.

“We do not have the authority to ask them to stop the drills. We don’t welcome them or support them but we have no authority at all to tell them to move”.

Mr Filatov said the naval exercises were “nothing to be concerned about” and are “in no way a threat to Ireland” while speaking at a press conference yesterday.

He said the issue of the upcoming military exercises is a “non-story” and has been “hugely overblown”.

“These exercises are a part of the yearly plan of naval activity for 2022 which is the standing procedure with the Russian navy as well as with other navies.

“The exercises have been duly notified to the Irish authorities, all rules pertaining to the safety of air and maritime traffic will be strictly followed.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the drills are “not welcome”.