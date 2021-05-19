Fisherman tried to suffocate wife after accusing her of not appreciating his Christmas presents

A FISHERMAN convicted of murder in his native Lithuania attempted to suffocate his wife in west Cork after drunkenly accusing her of not appreciating the Christmas presents he had just bought for her.

Marius Rucinskas (43) admitted assault causing harm to his wife during an incident in Castletownbere, Co Cork on January 1, 2020.

Judge Sean O'Donnabhain at Cork Circuit Criminal Court adjourned sentencing of Rucinskas until September and ordered the Lithuanian national to stay out of the west Cork town.

Rucinskas tore clumps of hair from his wife's head and then tried to pull off her eyelash extensions which were glued on to her eyelids.

The defendant, who now works at a fish factory in Cork city, pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing harm to his wife on January 1, 2020 at their former home on Main Street, Castletownbere.

He is presently living in Cork city.

Garda Laura O’Sullivan told the court that the 43 year old had been drinking from lunchtime that day.

His wife returned home from work at about 5pm. That night they had some friends over for the New Year’s festivities.

They drank beer and whiskey. After their friends left a dispute arose between Rucinskas and his wife after she had asked him to help clean up.

He claimed that his wife did not fully appreciate the gifts he had just purchased for her at Christmas.

Garda O’Sullivan said that over the next two to three hours Rucinskas assaulted his wife several times.

The court heard that Rucinskas assaulted his wife by kicking and punching her in the kitchen.

He then followed her upstairs and she tried to hide in an upstairs bedroom in a bid to avoid further injury.

Garda O’Sullivan said Rucinskas forced his wife’s face down onto a bed and pushed her face into the bed to the point that she was in danger of suffocation.

Shortly after 5.15am on January 1 Bantry Gardaí received a distress phone call.

When they tried to call the number back the phone appeared to be dead.

Gardai later determined that the defendant had smashed a number of phones, laptops and the TV in the house. He continued to tell his wife how ungrateful she was for the presents he had bought for her.

Garda O’Sullivan said that Rucinskas tried to rip off his wife’s eyelash extensions. He told her that if he got €2,000 from her the next day he would stay out of her life.

Rucinskas made certain admissions to Gardaí after he was arrested including that he had consumed too much alcohol and could not recall what had happened that night.

He accepted what his wife said had happened and expressed deep remorse to officers.

The court heard that he had a number of previous convictions from his native country including a 15-year sentence for pre-meditated murder and a false imprisonment.

He moved to Ireland in 2016 some 12 months after completing the prison term imposed for the murder.

The injured party declined to make a victim impact statement. She sustained a broken leg and a broken arm in the attack. She was present in court for the hearing.

Rucinskas was previously remanded in custody for over a year until his release in February of this year at which time he moved to Cork city.

Judge O'Donnabháin said that this was a fairly aggressive undertaking that went on over a period of hours.

“Drink or no drink, it is very hard to understand,” he said.

The judge adjourned the case until September 9 for sentencing.

He warned Rucinskas not to enter Castletownbere while on bail in relation to the incident.