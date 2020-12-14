First-year college students to be offered time on campus in the new year to improve their ‘wellbeing’

Students will be invited in for induction and small group teaching

All 50,000 first-year students will, be offered time on campus in the new year, amid moves to improve their college experience.

Colleges will be writing to be first years shortly to outline the arrangements, Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said today.

It won’t involve large lectures but students will be invited in for induction and small group teaching.

Mr Harris has been involved in discussions with college authorities and representatives of students and staff for several weeks about the next semester.

He said he didn’t have a particular concern about the quality of online education, but what was worrying him was the “mental health and wellbeing of students sitting at home in the box room, particularly first years, who last attended school last March”.

The minister pointed out that during levels 3 4 and 5 restrictions college activity remained online, but he wanted to be “a bit more ambitious about what we can safely do”.

Arrangements will vary between colleges and courses, but Mr Harris said students can expect to hear from them shortly.

Mr Harris said that it would be next September before campus life returned to normal.

Since colleges re-opened in September, overwhelmingly teaching and learning has been online, with exceptions for lab-based and practical classes.

Some students have not set foot on campus and extracurricular activities have for all been severely curtailed.

The strange introduction to college has not had an impact on drop-out rates so far, but there is concern that if students are not offered an enhanced experience in the new year, more would switch off.

