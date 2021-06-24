First journeys under €2bn BusConnects plan to begin on Sunday

Ray Coyne of Dublin Bus, Anne Graham from the NTA, and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan in Howth. Picture: Maxwells

The first journeys under the €2billion BusConnects revamp of the capital’s bus network are to take place on Sunday on Dublin’s northside.

New services from Dublin’s north-east to the city centre, covering the areas of Howth, Baldoyle, Donaghmede, Raheny, Malahide, Portmarnock and Howth will start from Sunday.

It is the first phase of the new BusConnects network, which aims to have more frequent, more reliable services, with priority for buses at junctions.

From Sunday, new routes will commence from the current buses in operation, namely the 29a, 32, 31, 31a and 31b.

The H1 (Baldoyle-Donaghmede-City Centre) will replace the 29a, the 32 will be replaced by H2 (Malahide-Bayside-City Centre) and the 31/31a/31b routes will be replaced by H3 (Howth-Bayside-City Centre) and 6 (Howth-Strand Road-Watermill Road-City Centre).

The terminus for route 130 will move from Lower Abbey Street to Talbot Street.

Speaking in Howth this morning, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said that there will be a 23pc increase in services and that 125,000 people will live among a “high frequency” bus corridor who previously didn’t.

“It’s the first step in a complete change of the bus service in Dublin. It’s actually going to be happening in Cork, Galway, Waterford, Limerick too, BusConnects as a way forward,” Mr Ryan said.

“Critical thing is frequency, that’s what customers want more than anything else. There will be also other improvements coming.”

Phase one of the Bus Connects roll out will focus on the ‘H’ spine, which focuses on service changes on the Howth road.

According to Anne Graham, CEO of the National Transport Authority (NTA), other parts of the network will see more changes and more services coming in that have not been delivered before.

“This is only the start of our delivery in terms of BusConnects, but it’s an important start,” she said.

The network redesign is part of a €2bn investment in Dublin’s bus system.

The plan for 230km of dedicated bus routes, along with 200km of segregated cycle lanes, has been welcomed by many as a way of getting commuters out of cars and onto buses and bicycles, however it has also faced opposition as it involves the felling of mature trees and the compulsory purchase of parts of some gardens and driveways to allow for the widening of roads.

However, after consultation, some of the plans have been changed to reduce the numbers of trees lost, in some cases by making roads one way to private traffic, to reduce the width required.

“It will help us increase growth in public transport usage, combat climate change and mitigate congestion by making Dublin Bus services better, quicker, more reliable option and strengthen the city's economy as we seek to recover from the pandemic,” said Dublin Bus CEO Ray Coyne.