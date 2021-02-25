First Irish case of B1525 confirmed as R number increases

18/02/2021 Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, pictured this evening (Thursday 18th February) at a Covid -19 update press conference at the Department of Health...Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

The first Irish case of a new B1525 variant of Covid-19 has been confirmed by health officials.

Dr Cillian de Gascun of Nphet said tonight that while little is known about the variant, it may be more transmissible and may not be as responsive to a vaccine.

The variant has been discovered in various countries around the world, including in Australia, Denmark, the US, and Canada.

The case in Canada was linked to travel from Nigeria and some cases have linked it to travel from Sub-Saharan Africa.

However, it is still unknown what its country of origin is. The origin of the Irish case is still under investigation.

“The reason we’re potentially concerned about it is because it possesses the E484 amino acid change which has been associated with reduced response to utilising antibodies - so, potential impact on vaccine effectiveness,” he told Independent.ie.

“It also possesses a deletion of a spike protein which has been associated with increased transmissibility.”

The B117 variant, responsible for 92pc of cases in the country, also features this same trait.

There have also been four new cases of the South African variant, totalling 15.

The majority of these 15 cases are associated with travel.

It comes as Professor Philip Nolan reported an increase in the reproductive R number, which was estimated to range from 0.4 to 0.7 at the end of January and is now between 0.6 and 0.9, despite the same level of lockdown restrictions.

He said this was due to the British, or B117 variant.

“I think the major contribution to that is the B117 variant going from 50pc of our cases to now being 90pc of cases,” he said.

“That of itself is going to increase the R number by 0.1, if not a little bit more.”

He said mobility or social contact would form smaller factors in the R number increase.

“I think the dominance of the variant of the virus more than the changes in people's behaviour.

“There doesn’t seem to be a great deal more mobility.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said he expects Ireland to reach herd immunity “certainly” by the end of the year, maybe even by September.

He said if vaccine rollouts go according to plan worldwide, if new variants of concern do not emerge and if vaccine uptake remains high, people can be optimistic.

“If all of those things play out, we will be in a very good position by the last quarter of this year. But there is a lot of ‘ifs’ there.”

He said that if all goes to plan, we should be in a “very good place by the end of the summer”.

“A likely scenario is that vaccination will rollout and the virus will become endemic and that there will be pockets of infection in parts of the world and every so often this will blow up and cause outbreaks and cases.”

