First doses of AstraZeneca to be given next week as 190,000 shots to arrive this month

Ireland will receive 190,000 AstraZeneca shots this month with an early delivery of 21,000 doses arriving this weekend, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said.

Frontline healthcare workers who have not yet received their first dose will be first in the queue for these shots, Minister Donnelly confirmed.

“Now, there aren’t 190,000 people [in this category] so the rest of these will be scheduled accordingly, and we will begin looking at cohorts 4,5,6 and 7,” Minister Donnelly said on RTÉ News at One.

This includes healthcare workers who do not have direct patient contact as well as key workers and those with underlying health conditions.

Some 220,000 doses have been administered as of Wednesday, of which 133,000 went to frontline healthcare workers, as the vaccination programme continues to progress.

Most nursing home residents will be fully vaccinated with both doses by the end of February, Mr Donnelly said, adding that those over 85 will begin receiving their first dose from GPs from Monday February 15.

Roughly seven in 10 GPs will be able to administer Covid-19 vaccines in their own clinics and the other 400 GPs will be looked at to find “local solutions” such as vaccination centres to administer the vaccine to people in their care.

If people do not have a GP and are over the age of 85, Minister Donnelly advised them to contact the HSE Helpline at 1850 24 1850.

Family carers of people over 85 will not be allotted a higher place in the vaccination programme, the Minister said.

There are 1,258 people in hospital with Covid-19 this afternoon, of which 181 are in intensive care settings. Yesterday the total case count of Ireland surpassed the 200,000 mark as there were 1,318 new cases and 75 further deaths.

Online Editors