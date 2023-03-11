First Dates star Jordan Dunbar ‘back home with his rock and best friend,’ funeral hears

First Dates Ireland star Jordan Dunbar (29) has been remembered as a “beautiful human being” who loved his family and friends.

Mr Dunbar died unexpectedly earlier this week and his life was celebrated at a funeral mass in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Donaghmede, this morning.

The well-known Dubliner, who was on the popular dating show back in 2017, also appeared as a presenter on RTÉ’s My Yellow Brick Road in 2019.

This week, tributes were paid to Mr Dunbar who worked in a number of salons in the capital over the years and was a recognisable face around town.

Mourners attending this morning’s mass were asked to wear bright colours “to help Jordan’s family celebrate his life”, while donations to Pieta House were encouraged in lieu of flowers.

The Sugarbabes song ‘Stronger’ was played in the church as Mr Dunbar’s coffin was brought to the alter.

Jordan Dunbar was predeceased by his mother Sharon, and chief celebrant Fr Gerard Corcoran said the only consolation for his heartbroken family and friends is that “Jordan once more is back home with his mam whom he loved”.

Fr Corcoran spoke as Mr Dunbar’s loved ones brought symbols of his life to the alter.

They included a Sugarbabes CD and a Lana Del Rey picture for his “huge interest in music”.

“He was creative and an artist in all that he did. That’s probably even an understatement,” Fr Corcoran said.

A Louis Vuitton wallet, a bottle of tequila and a can of coco-cola were also presented, as well as his godchild Stevie’s handprints.

“Jordan was so excited and proud to be asked to be Stevie’s godfather,” Fr Corcoran added.

In the eulogy, Mr Dunbar’s friend Aoife recited the many ways people described Jordan over the years.

“Bubbly, glamorous, babes, princess, stun-hun, duchess of Donaghmede, light, nuts, individuality, courageous, extra, sparkly, humorous, unapologetic, passionate, loving and colourful,” she said.

Mr Dunbar spent most of his working life in hairdressing and Aoife recalled how he was nominated for ‘Best Front of House Experience’ and later won best dressed at the 2020 Image Awards.

“That's where his claim to fame started. He was interviewed by Humans of Dublin, he twerked his way through a YouTube video, starred in First Dates Ireland, Generation Dating and My Yellow Brick Road, where he used his own life experiences to help others through the hardships in their lives. Albert, Michelle, and all of us were so proud of him at that time,” Aoife said.

Aoife said Mr Dunbar had “so much love for his god child Stevie” and he had a “great ability to listen to people empathise and give them strength, courage and confidence”.

“Over the past few days, there have been a lot of words to describe Jordan,” she said.

“Kind, funny, a force of nature, a beautiful soul, a bright star. He was not only intelligent, but strong, self-aware, talented, friendly, fabulous, a beautiful human being with great wit and style. Some say he was an old soul, but less of the old. This list is endless because there were so many layers and depths to him on his personality.”

Aoife said Mr Dunbar suffered great loss when his uncle Mikey died in 2010, and when his “best friend” – his mother Sharon – passed away in 2015.

“They were inseparable. She was his rock and he was her baby. The hole in his life was something that neither love nor time would ever heal. We hope that he is back with them both now and at peace or at least dancing away with them to Sugarbabes,” Aoife said before ending the eulogy in Mr Dunbar’s own words.

“Life is a beautiful thing. Something to cherish and grab by the horns and just enjoy.”

Jordan Dunbar is survived by his father Albert and Albert's brother and sisters, aunt Michelle, cousin Craig, his “second family” Gerry, Leanne and Maria Nolan, his close friends Geena and Megan, relatives and a large circle of friends.

His funeral mass was followed by cremation service in Dardistown Crematorium.

