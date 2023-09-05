Firefighters back proposals to end pay row after weeks of strike action

RETAINED firefighters have backed proposals to end a pay row that led to weeks of strikes.

They backed the Workplace Relations Commission package that includes an increase in their guaranteed retainer payments by a majority of 63pc.

Karan O Loughlin, Siptu divisional organiser, said it had been a protracted battle to bring their poor terms and conditions into the public domain and begin the process of rebuilding the retained fire service.

Housing and Environment Minister Darragh O’Brien has committed to be a “strong advocate” for the firefighters and changes to their retainer payments in the upcoming public sector pay talks.

“While today's vote ends the current strike, it does not end that battle,” she said.

"The WRC document is the beginning of the next stage for the retained fire fighters.

She said Siptu representatives will be writing immediately to the local authority employers and minister.

“We will advise of the acceptance of the document and seek to engage in discussions in respect of the retainer and the rollout of the WRC terms, especially those clauses that relate to recruitment, pay and time off.”

She said the union will make it clear it expects the terms of the document to be delivered in full and timely manner.

“We also expect that the political commitments in respect of the next movement on the retainer will be delivered in full."

Brendan O'Brien, Siptu sector organiser for the local authority sector, said the union’s national elected committee will meet this morning to plan phase two of the process. "The retained fire fighters are battle scarred after many years of struggle over these issues,” he said.

“While the WRC document does not deliver a cure for all that ails the retained fire service, it has created a path forward to commence the transformation that the service needs.”

He said fire fighters are to be commended for their steadfast solidarity to each other and their communities during the difficult dispute.

In a recent update to members on the WRC proposals, Siptu said new recruits will enter the service with guaranteed minimum earnings of over €18,269.

It said they will move to the second point of the incremental pay scale after one year.

They will reach the maximum point at eight years.

Earnings above this depend on the number of call outs.

"The top of the scale will now be eight years for firefighters,” it said. “This means that a firefighter who has worked for more than eight years will receive a minimum guaranteed income of €21,567.

"Earnings above this will be considered in the normal way, depending on the number of calls.

“Station officers will receive secure, minimum earnings of between €27,400 and €31,730.”