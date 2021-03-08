Firearms seized as seven arrested in extortion plot against businessman

Seven men are in garda custody after being arrested in relation to an attempted abduction which involved an alleged blackmail and extortion plot in Co Cavan last night.

Firearms, ammunition, balaclavas and mobile phones were seized during the major arrest operation in which four cars were stopped and searched.

Gardai had a criminal network under surveillance when they made the arrests in the Bawnboy area of the border county.

The target of the elaborate plot was a 36-year -old local businessman who was previously a major target for the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Independent.ie can reveal that two of the arrested men have addresses in Northern Ireland – one is a 27-year old who is living in Co Tyrone while the other is a 24-year old from Belfast.

The other five suspects are understood to be foreign nationals aged between 31 and 41 with one of the men living in Drogheda and the others in the Clondalkin and Clonsilla areas of west Dublin.

Gardai announced details of the arrest operation in a statement this morning.

“Cavan Gardaí have arrested seven men following an operation targeting a potential Blackmail/Extortion plot in Co. Cavan, yesterday afternoon, Sunday 7th March 2021,” a garda spokesman said.

“Gardai in Cavan district, acting on information received, identified four cars in the area and conducted a number of stop and searches.

“A stop and search of the first car resulted in the arrest of its occupants, two men in their 20s, under Section 15 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

“A stop and search of a second car resulted in the discovery of a number of balaclavas. The three male occupants all aged in their 30s were arrested under Section 15 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

“A stop and search of a third car resulted in the discovery of a number of concealed firearms and ammunition. The sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 40s was arrested under Section 15 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

“A fourth vehicle was stopped and searched and the sole occupant, a man in his 30s was arrested under Section 15 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

“All seven men are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Ballyconnell and Cavan Garda Stations.

“A number of mobile phones and other items have been seized. This investigation is ongoing.”

