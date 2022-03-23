Six fire appliances and crews are expected to ascend the Mourne mountains to battle gorse fires this morning.

Crews are dealing with fires across a two-mile front on three mountains in the area, including 40 acres at Spelga Dam and another around the Cock and Hen Mountains.

The from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed the latest incidents started at around 7pm on Tuesday night.

While an investigation is yet to take place into the fires on the Mourne mountains, a senior fire commander said recent incidents in Belfast in the last few days have been “deliberate” and “malicious” fires.

After a watching brief during the night, Mark Smyth the national wildfire lead and Group Commander with the NIFRS said teams of firefighters were rendezvousing in the area to begin attempts to battle the blaze.

He told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster the latest assessment is that “quite a bit of damage” has been caused to the environment and wildlife.

"We are hoping to put crews up on to the mountain to try and put this fire out if we can,” he said.

“There is no life or property risk. The concern for us is for the environment and wildlife. That is a major concern for us as an organisation.

“Last night at midnight there was an approximate size to the fire front of two miles long. That is a fairly significant fire.

“We have no idea at this point [what caused the fire] this morning.

“We will be concentrating on suppressing the fire if we can.

"A couple of our fires in the Belfast area the reports came back from the crews on the ground that it was a deliberate fire. So we believe it is fire setting of some description.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are still in attendance at Kilkeel Road, Spelga Dam. Three mountains are involved in fire. We request that the public avoid this area. — Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) March 23, 2022

"As I describe it, every fire is a deliberate fire, we have very few natural fires in Northern Ireland that happen In the wild.

"We believe a few of them over the last few days have been this type of fire, where it has been a deliberate malicious fire. It is all I can assume at this stage.”

The latest blaze follows several other incidents this week with fires in the Mournes and in the Cavehill and Black Mountain areas of Belfast.

Two gorse fires this week already classified as deliberate – one in Cavehill on Monday evening and another near Rathfriland on Tuesday morning.

An NIFRS spokesperson said the public should avoid the area around the Mourne mountains.