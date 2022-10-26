Fines for speeding and other road offences will double for drivers tomorrow

Fines for 16 road safety offences including speeding and using a phone while driving are set to double from tomorrow, Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton has announced.

The fine for speeding will double from €80 to €160 from Thursday, October 27, while the fine for using a mobile phone goes from €60 to €120, as will the fine for not wearing a seatbelt and for failing to ensure that a child is properly restrained.

The fine for a learner permit holder driving a vehicle unaccompanied will also increase from €80 to €160, while the penalty for novice and learner drivers not displaying ‘L’ or ‘N’ plates will double to €120.

People who misuse disabled parking permits and illegally park in an electric charging bay are set to be fined from 2023, Minister Naughton said.

“As of today, there have been 122 people killed on the road, an increase of 11 on this day last year, and compared to 2019,” Minister Hildegarde Naughton said at the annual RSA safety conference this morning.

“In response to the increase in road deaths this year, this summer I announced that I was bringing forward the implementation of Action 30 in the Road Safety Strategy to review the penalties for serious road traffic offences and said that I intended to increase the fines for those offences that significantly contribute to road deaths.

“Last week I signed the necessary regulations, which will double the fixed charge penalty for a total of 16 high-risk driving offences including speeding, use of a mobile phone while driving, failure to wear a seatbelt or use an appropriate child restraint, and unaccompanied learner driving.

“This increase will come into effect after midnight tonight. These fines have not increased since they were introduced, in some cases almost 20 years ago. Increasing fines for road offences will act as a stronger deterrent to those who choose to break our lifesaving rules of the road,” Minister Naughton said.

A main focus of the RSA’s conference is to reduce the speed limit of many city streets to 30km/h, with speed a factor in more than a quarter of driver fatalities.

Recent survey research conducted by the RSA found that a third of drivers admitted to exceeding 50km/h speed limits by more than 10km/h ‘at least sometimes’. The same research found that just under a third of drivers reported exceeding 100km/h speed limits by more than 10km/h ‘at least sometimes’.

“This behaviour is concerning and that is why I want to commend the Minister’s decision to double the fines for drivers who break lifesaving rules of the road. It is timely as we head into a high-risk Bank Holiday and should help put us on the path to reduce deaths and serious injuries by 50pc by the end of the decade,” Ms Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson of the Road Safety Authority said.

While the fines for 16 road traffic offences will increase to either €120 or €160 on 27 October, if a driver fails to pay the fine within a 28 day period, it will increase to €180 or €240. Failure to pay after a further 28 day period will see the fines increasing again to €240 or €320.

The World Health Organisation has estimated that a 5pc reduction in average speed could result in a 30pc reduction in fatal collisions and therefore reducing speed is essential to improving safety on roads, the experts say.