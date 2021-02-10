Fines for non-essential travel abroad to increase to €2,000

The fine for travelling abroad for a non-essential reason is to increase to €2,000.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has asked Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to sign off on regulations which will increase the existing €500 fine to €2,000 as soon as possible.

This means a couple jetting out of Ireland for a holiday will now be hit with a €4,000 on the spot fine.

The move is part of a number of measures aimed at clamping down on foreign travel as the Government battles to control the third wave of Covid-19.

Mandatory home quarantining is already introduced under law for anyone arriving in the county. Legislation for hotel quarantining is expected before cabinet next week.

The new €2,000 fine for breaching travel restrictions for travelling abroad will be a major deterrent for people thinking of going on holidays. The €500 fine which was just introduced was not seen as enough of a deterrent to stop people travelling abroad.

Gardai have set up roadside checks near Dublin Airport to issue fines to people leaving the country for non-essential reasons.

