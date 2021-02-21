Fine weather to continue tomorrow but rain warning on the horizon for Tuesday

A yellow rain warning has been issued for Munster, Connacht and two Leinster counties for Tuesday with 50mm of rain expected.

The rare sunny spells in which most of the country is basking today will continue through Monday, Met Éireann are forecasting.

Monday is set to be a largely dry and mild day but conditions are predicted to change dramatically on Monday night.

Met Éireann have issued a yellow weather warning for Munster, Connacht, Carlow and Kilkenny for all of Tuesday as up to 50mm of rain is expected to fall in some parts in just 24 hours.

There is also a risk of some river and localised surface flooding, with rainfall set to be most heavy in mountainous regions. Strong southerly winds will also accompany the heavy band of rain.

Today will remain a dry and bright day for most of the country with the odd scattered shower in the west clearing by the evening.

Temperatures are set to dip to zero tonight with a risk of frost in the coldest parts of the country but it will be largely dry nationwide.

Monday will be a sunny and bright day for most of the country with the risk of just a few isolated showers in Munster and West Connacht. Highest temperatures will reach 12 degrees before southeast gales move up throughout the country on Monday night.

“Rain will develop in the southwest and west early in the night, before extending nationwide after midnight. Heavy falls, especially in the southwest, with a risk of localised flooding,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

“It looks set to be a wet and very windy day on Tuesday with further spells of heavy rain pushing northwards over the country accompanied by strong to gale force southerly winds.”

It will be a mild day despite the wild and wet conditions with temperatures ranging from 11 to 14 degrees during Tuesday.

More settled and dry conditions will develop from the west, spreading across the country on Wednesday morning with Thursday also set to be largely dry.

Online Editors