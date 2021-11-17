Fine Gael youth wing hit with slew of prominent resignations

Fine Gael’s youth wing has been hit with a slew of prominent resignations tonight.

Three-high ranking positions have been left vacant after Dylan Hutchinson, the national secretary and director of policy, Gary O’Donovan, the Dublin regional organiser, and Audrey O’Leary, the Munster regional organiser, resigned their positions from Young Fine Gael.

In a statement, they said the National Executive is “is dysfunctional and the thoughts and opinions of all are not welcome” and said recent decisions made without “discussion or consultation” has made their positions “untenable”.

They claim that Young Fine Gael has “continuously silenced and at times oppressed democratic and open discussion”.

“We aim and aspire to be the voice of the younger generation, and we hope that continues, but we cannot in full consciousness continue to act as members of an executive that has continuously silenced and at times oppressed democratic and open discussion that can only lead to a better and fairer Ireland for all,” they said.

Mr Hutchinson, Mr O’Donovan and Ms O’Leary also said that “recent revelations” have led to their resignations.

“Recent revelations, coupled with other incidences since the inception of the current executive, has caused us to reflect on our current positions,” the statement read.

“We have requested that these issues of concern be reviewed but unfortunately our requests were not respected.”

They said they cannot associate themselves with the “current decision-making process within the current YFG Executive”.

A spokesperson for Young Fine Gael did not respond to a request for comment.

The resignations come days after the Kilkenny youth branch of Young Fine Gael called on Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to resign as party leader. The branch later said that members of its committee had been removed by Young Fine Gael, however, a spokesperson for Young Fine Gael said it received notification from both the secretary and chair of the branch, announcing their resignation.

Secretary of Kilkenny Young Fine Gael Killian Foley-Walsh later told local radio that neither he nor the chairperson had resigned.