A FINE Gael senator has been acquitted of attacking and injuring a man in a brawl outside a bar in Dundalk.

John McGahon (31) had been accused of assaulting the pubgoer by punching him about the head, leaving him with facial lacerations and "covered in blood."

A jury delivered a not guilty verdict today after deliberating for just under six and a half hours, following a three-day trial at Dundalk circuit court.

Mr McGahon, of Faughart Gardens, St Mary’s Road, Dundalk had denied assault causing harm to Breen White outside the Rum House pub on Park Street in the town on June 16 2018.

The prosecution had alleged Mr McGahon "rained blows" on Mr White in an "explosion of violence" after a row between the pair escalated.

The Louth senator did not give evidence but his defence argued it was Mr White who had instigated the violence by pushing Mr McGahon, and the alleged victim sustained his injuries when he lunged at Mr McGahon and fell to the ground.

During the trial, the jury heard the confrontation happened in the early hours of the morning as the Whites and Mr McGahon left the pub, where they had been socialising separately. Mr McGahon put his arm around Mr White's wife Linda before the row started, the jury heard.

